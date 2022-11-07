Read full article on original website
LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your school's plans? Email us...
What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?
Below is a list of events that have been delayed, canceled or rescheduled in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your event's plans? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Thursday:. Fort Pulaski...
The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'
An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
City of Savannah adjusts sanitation services ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH (Nov. 9) – The City of Savannah is making some adjustments to services due to the Veterans Day holiday and possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials say that as long as weather permits, services will be completed as normal during daytime hours on Thursday, but nighttime street cleaning that typically occurs on […]
2nd suspect wanted in murder of man on Old Savannah Road
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened back in October on Old Savannah Road.
Savannah Fire responds to possible HAZMAT exposure on East Derenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department is on the scene at 1128 E Derenne Avenue for a possible HAZMAT exposure. According to a map search, the address is the location of Nova Medical Centers. According to SFD, several employees at the location were exposed, but no one...
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Screven County
This historic congregation was established in 1909. At some point, the smaller church was replaced with a larger one. An historic lodge is also located on the property.
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
Several seats were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters also decided measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
Beech Island man charged by RCSO for murder in B Street homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide. The incident happened on October 15th. According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. […]
Police searching for missing Garden City man
GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen on November 6. According to police, 66-year-old William Lawrence Jones was last seen near 4th Street in Garden City Sunday morning. Police describe William as a bald, black male who is about 5’10” […]
Community to honor local legend Sister Robbie Porter at Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza
The Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza will be held at 4pm on Sunday, Nov. 13 , at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro. The event’s theme is built around “Give me my flowers while I yet live” and will give the community an opportunity to come together and appreciate longtime resident, Robbie Porter, on this day. This event is the first of many and will be one to remember for Porter and her family.
Georgia Southern University showing support for military
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is showing its support for the military. Monday morning, members of the Georgia Southern Armstrong ROTC tied yellow ribbons around the trees on campus. The ribbons will also be on display at the Statesboro and Hinesville campuses. It's all a way of showing...
Needful Lodge, Jenkins County
This historic lodge is among the most significant African-American resources in Jenkins County, and though it is endangered, is not too far gone for restoration. It likely served as a school, lodge, and community center for the adjacent church, which I was unable to photograph.
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of alcohol sales in...
Savannah Santa Train returns in December
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
Former owner of Savannah Mellow Mushroom charged with tax crime
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The former owner of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. According to the Department of Justice, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro, is charged with failure to account for and pay over employment taxes. She faces a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties.
Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
