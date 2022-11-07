ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screven County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
HISTORY.com

The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'

An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Screven County

This historic congregation was established in 1909. At some point, the smaller church was replaced with a larger one. An historic lodge is also located on the property.
wtoc.com

LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole

GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Beech Island man charged by RCSO for murder in B Street homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide. The incident happened on October 15th. According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.  […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Police searching for missing Garden City man

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen on November 6. According to police, 66-year-old William Lawrence Jones was last seen near 4th Street in Garden City Sunday morning. Police describe William as a bald, black male who is about 5’10” […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
Grice Connect

Community to honor local legend Sister Robbie Porter at Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza

The Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza will be held at 4pm on Sunday, Nov. 13 , at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro. The event’s theme is built around “Give me my flowers while I yet live” and will give the community an opportunity to come together and appreciate longtime resident, Robbie Porter, on this day. This event is the first of many and will be one to remember for Porter and her family.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern University showing support for military

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is showing its support for the military. Monday morning, members of the Georgia Southern Armstrong ROTC tied yellow ribbons around the trees on campus. The ribbons will also be on display at the Statesboro and Hinesville campuses. It's all a way of showing...
STATESBORO, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Needful Lodge, Jenkins County

This historic lodge is among the most significant African-American resources in Jenkins County, and though it is endangered, is not too far gone for restoration. It likely served as a school, lodge, and community center for the adjacent church, which I was unable to photograph.
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Santa Train returns in December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

Former owner of Savannah Mellow Mushroom charged with tax crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The former owner of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. According to the Department of Justice, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro, is charged with failure to account for and pay over employment taxes. She faces a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties.
SAVANNAH, GA
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy