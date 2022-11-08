ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradosun.com

Thousands of Colorado voters’ ballots are rejected each year because of signature discrepancies. Here’s what happens when there’s a problem with yours.

Tens of thousands of ballots can be rejected in a given election year in Colorado because of signature discrepancies. Colorado is one of 24 states that has a process, known as ballot curing, that requires local election officials to notify a voter if there is a missing signature or a signature discrepancy on their ballot and gives voters an opportunity to fix it.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: An even bluer Colorado — and a tax cut

A vote for lower taxes is pretty straightforward; you either want to hold onto more of your hard-earned money, or you don’t. Personalities and party loyalties don’t figure in. It’s not about your political philosophy so much as it is about your pocketbook vs. inflation. And Coloradans voted overwhelmingly for their pocketbooks on Tuesday, adopting Proposition 121 — lowering the the state’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55% to 4.40% — by 2 to 1.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”

Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife director retires following probe of racially offensive remark

Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado's Division of Parks and Wildlife since 2019, has retired following an investigation into a racially offensive remark he directed at a CPW employee during an April conference. The Department of Natural Resources in a statement indicated the probe — initiated after Prenzlow while speaking at a conference allegedly highlighted a Black employee as being "in the back of the bus" — is complete, but declined to comment on its findings. ...
COLORADO STATE

