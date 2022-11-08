Read full article on original website
Live Results: Colorado District 3 | Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in the race with incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch. Results below in the U.S. House race come from The Associated Press.
Thousands of Colorado voters’ ballots are rejected each year because of signature discrepancies. Here’s what happens when there’s a problem with yours.
Tens of thousands of ballots can be rejected in a given election year in Colorado because of signature discrepancies. Colorado is one of 24 states that has a process, known as ballot curing, that requires local election officials to notify a voter if there is a missing signature or a signature discrepancy on their ballot and gives voters an opportunity to fix it.
This is where Colorado's 11 ballot measures stand in the 2022 midterm election
Eleven ballot measures were proposed to voters across Colorado and included a range of changes for residents, and local businesses and schools.
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.
UPDATED: Baisley defeats Ravage for Colorado Senate 4 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Republican Mark Baisley, the former vice chair of Colorado's Republican Party and Colorado House District 39 representative, defeated Democrat Jeff Ravage to win the Colorado Senate District 4 seat.
Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado ballot issues roundup: Voters favor property tax extension and healthy school lunches, split on magic mushrooms, changes to liquor laws
Amendment D (Judges in new 23rd Judicial District) Early election results Tuesday showed Coloradans voting in favor of a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would allow seven judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a neighboring district. About 68% of votes tallied by 9...
EDITORIAL: An even bluer Colorado — and a tax cut
A vote for lower taxes is pretty straightforward; you either want to hold onto more of your hard-earned money, or you don’t. Personalities and party loyalties don’t figure in. It’s not about your political philosophy so much as it is about your pocketbook vs. inflation. And Coloradans voted overwhelmingly for their pocketbooks on Tuesday, adopting Proposition 121 — lowering the the state’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55% to 4.40% — by 2 to 1.
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”
Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
Race between Barbara Kirkmeyer, Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District is too close to call
The race in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District was too close to call Tuesday night, as Democrat Yadira Caraveo held a narrow lead over her Republican opponent, Barbara Kirkmeyer. Just before 11 p.m., Caraveo, a state representative, had 49% of the vote to Kirkmeyer’s 47%. The Libertarian candidate, Richard...
Ski country counties massively favor legalization of 'magic mushrooms' in Colorado
While the verdict is still out on Colorado's Proposition 122, which would legalize 'magic mushrooms,' early signs show that Colorado's ski country is heavily in favor of the move to decriminalize the fungi. A county-by-county breakdown shows that most mountain towns seem to be in support of the measure. At...
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, defeated Castle Pines Democrat Eric Brody for the House District 39 seat.
Cheap Land Colorado - author Ted Conover chronicles life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Author Ted Conover is no stranger to Colorado. He grew up in Denver and then wrote about his two-year stint in Aspen in his book Whiteout. The immersive journalist's latest book also looks at Colorado, this time a very different part of the state. In his new book Cheap Land...
Psychedelic mushroom campaign declares victory on decriminalization in Colorado
The campaign to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado and set up a regulated framework for their consumption declared victory on Wednesday evening.
On Election Day 2022, Coloradans chart the state’s course for the next four years and beyond
This story was originally published by Colorado Public Radio on Nov. 8, 2022. An election that has taken months of effort from candidates and volunteers, cost millions of dollars, and has the potential to touch everyone in the state is now just hours from its conclusion. Today, voters will decide...
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for full results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races. As of 8 p.m., Gov. Jared Polis had proclaimed victory. Also at that time, the Associated...
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife director retires following probe of racially offensive remark
Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado's Division of Parks and Wildlife since 2019, has retired following an investigation into a racially offensive remark he directed at a CPW employee during an April conference. The Department of Natural Resources in a statement indicated the probe — initiated after Prenzlow while speaking at a conference allegedly highlighted a Black employee as being "in the back of the bus" — is complete, but declined to comment on its findings. ...
