Thrillist
7 Reasons to Drive to Asheville This Fall
We, as humans, often romanticize the idea of living remotely in the mountains, but the reality is we’d likely miss social interaction… and restaurants… and bars… and in-person shopping… and diversity… and, frankly, all the luxuries we take for granted on a daily basis.
cohaitungchi.com
20 (Awesome) Things to Do in Asheville This Fall
The sights, sounds, scents, and flavors of Asheville are enticing throughout the year, but autumn is special. As a refreshing chill takes over, Asheville comes alive with the unique spirit of the harvest season. Activities that are appealing all year long take on a newly festive feel, especially as vibrant colors take over to create stunning views. If you’re looking for new sources of excitement this fall, don’t hesitate to check out the following destinations:
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
avlwatchdog.org
Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
Flying Magazine
Flying to Asheville? Here’s Where To Land
Asheville, which is known for its outdoor activities, active arts scene, and its eclectic downtown vibe, offers a couple of convenient airports for GA pilots. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. There are a couple of great airport options for those flying into the Asheville, North Carolina, area. Asheville Regional Airport (KAVL) Asheville,...
WRAL
Night with a ghost: Staying in the Pink Lady's room at Grove Park Inn
Last week, I stayed in the most famous room at Grove Park Inn in Asheville - Room 545 also known as the Pink Lady's room. In 1920, a young woman fell, jumped or was pushed to her death from the fifth floor onto the third floor Palm Court Atrium. She was rolled into a carpet and removed from the property. She was wearing pink and was staying in room 545 at the time of her death. She was a guest of a guest so her name was not registered with the hotel. Since her death, there have been reports of people seeing pink mist. Other report TVs turning on and off and their faucets turning themselves on.
fb101.com
RENOWNED CRAFT CHOCOLATE COMPANY FRENCH BROAD CHOCOLATE ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST LOCATION OUTSIDE OF ASHEVILLE IS NOW OPEN AT PONCE CITY MARKET
Ponce City Market announces French Broad Chocolate – the bean-to-bar craft chocolate company out of Asheville, North Carolina – is now open on the first floor of the Central Food Hall. French Broad Chocolate was founded in 2006 by Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan. The pair drove a...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found...
WLOS.com
Asheville native Luke Combs takes home Entertainer of the Year honors for a second time
WLOS — Asheville native, Luke Combs walked away from Wednesday nights Country Music Awards as a big winner!. Combs won Album of the Year for Growin’ Up and the night’s top honor, Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row. “I want to thank...
WLOS.com
Internet-famous clogger from Canton shows off signature moves at CMA Awards
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you were watching the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, you may have recognized the fancy footwork of a local internet celebrity. Zeb Ross, of the J Creek Cloggers, made an appearance and showed off his famous dance moves during the...
WLOS.com
Incumbent Esther Manheimer defeats councilmember Kim Roney for Asheville mayor
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a term fraught with clashes over homelessness, job vacancies and police funding, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer has been reelected. Unofficial results with 40 of 40 precincts reporting have Manheimer (20,790 votes) defeating challenger city councilmember Kim Roney (17,677). Buncombe County Democrats gathered Tuesday night...
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
ashevilleblade.com
Asheville’s non-discrimination ordinance is a sham
The city’s non-discrimination ordinance was supposed to help protect against bigotry, and its architects are touting it in their runs for office. But over a year later it has helped no one. It wasn’t meant to. Above: A pride flag flies from city hall in 2015. File photo...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status
NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status these Units are being sold to satisfy the Lien of unpaid rent: Sylva H017 Kassie Ashe B006 Joshua Walter Perry B068 Whitfield Anderson E102 Jared Betty B023 Keisha Carter G005 Michael Jones Franklin F-54 Karen Roberts E-13 Natalie Perrone Basis at 10:00 am on November 10th, 2022 at 4475 Hay 441S, Sylva, NC 28779(A-1 Storage) Pease note tenants have until auction time to pay the balance for their units, for questions please call 828-586-3438. 36e.
Extreme kayaking on North Carolina's Green Narrows draws thousands of spectators
The only way to watch the Green Race kayak race in person is to hike down a two-mile steep ravine - a trek so strenuous that it parallels the vertical waterfalls the kayakers embark in.
bpr.org
Mountain Voices On The 2022 Midterm Elections
More than two million North Carolinians took advantage of early voting in the 2022 midterms, which wrapped up on Saturday. The BPR news team has been visiting polling sites, talking with voters across Western North Carolina about the issues that are driving them to the polls this year. In Franklin,...
WLOS.com
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
Mountain Xpress
Pinners Cove residents blast process for proposed development
When Minneapolis-based developer KLP Pinners EAT LLC applied to rezone 73 acres for a mountaintop development near Pinners Cove Road last December, it was not prepared for the community pushback. Led by 30-year resident Scott Kuhlman, neighbors of the property formed the Say No to Pinners Cove Rezoning group and got to work. They collected hundreds of signatures on an online petition against the project, displayed yard signs and even purchased a billboard.
