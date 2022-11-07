ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Thrillist

7 Reasons to Drive to Asheville This Fall

We, as humans, often romanticize the idea of living remotely in the mountains, but the reality is we’d likely miss social interaction… and restaurants… and bars… and in-person shopping… and diversity… and, frankly, all the luxuries we take for granted on a daily basis.
ASHEVILLE, NC
cohaitungchi.com

20 (Awesome) Things to Do in Asheville This Fall

The sights, sounds, scents, and flavors of Asheville are enticing throughout the year, but autumn is special. As a refreshing chill takes over, Asheville comes alive with the unique spirit of the harvest season. Activities that are appealing all year long take on a newly festive feel, especially as vibrant colors take over to create stunning views. If you’re looking for new sources of excitement this fall, don’t hesitate to check out the following destinations:
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum

The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Flying Magazine

Flying to Asheville? Here’s Where To Land

Asheville, which is known for its outdoor activities, active arts scene, and its eclectic downtown vibe, offers a couple of convenient airports for GA pilots. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. There are a couple of great airport options for those flying into the Asheville, North Carolina, area. Asheville Regional Airport (KAVL) Asheville,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Night with a ghost: Staying in the Pink Lady's room at Grove Park Inn

Last week, I stayed in the most famous room at Grove Park Inn in Asheville - Room 545 also known as the Pink Lady's room. In 1920, a young woman fell, jumped or was pushed to her death from the fifth floor onto the third floor Palm Court Atrium. She was rolled into a carpet and removed from the property. She was wearing pink and was staying in room 545 at the time of her death. She was a guest of a guest so her name was not registered with the hotel. Since her death, there have been reports of people seeing pink mist. Other report TVs turning on and off and their faucets turning themselves on.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Incumbent Esther Manheimer defeats councilmember Kim Roney for Asheville mayor

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a term fraught with clashes over homelessness, job vacancies and police funding, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer has been reelected. Unofficial results with 40 of 40 precincts reporting have Manheimer (20,790 votes) defeating challenger city councilmember Kim Roney (17,677). Buncombe County Democrats gathered Tuesday night...
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville

A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
GREENVILLE, SC
ashevilleblade.com

Asheville’s non-discrimination ordinance is a sham

The city’s non-discrimination ordinance was supposed to help protect against bigotry, and its architects are touting it in their runs for office. But over a year later it has helped no one. It wasn’t meant to. Above: A pride flag flies from city hall in 2015. File photo...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status

NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status these Units are being sold to satisfy the Lien of unpaid rent: Sylva H017 Kassie Ashe B006 Joshua Walter Perry B068 Whitfield Anderson E102 Jared Betty B023 Keisha Carter G005 Michael Jones Franklin F-54 Karen Roberts E-13 Natalie Perrone Basis at 10:00 am on November 10th, 2022 at 4475 Hay 441S, Sylva, NC 28779(A-1 Storage) Pease note tenants have until auction time to pay the balance for their units, for questions please call 828-586-3438. 36e.
SYLVA, NC
bpr.org

Mountain Voices On The 2022 Midterm Elections

More than two million North Carolinians took advantage of early voting in the 2022 midterms, which wrapped up on Saturday. The BPR news team has been visiting polling sites, talking with voters across Western North Carolina about the issues that are driving them to the polls this year. In Franklin,...
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Pinners Cove residents blast process for proposed development

When Minneapolis-based developer KLP Pinners EAT LLC applied to rezone 73 acres for a mountaintop development near Pinners Cove Road last December, it was not prepared for the community pushback. Led by 30-year resident Scott Kuhlman, neighbors of the property formed the Say No to Pinners Cove Rezoning group and got to work. They collected hundreds of signatures on an online petition against the project, displayed yard signs and even purchased a billboard.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

