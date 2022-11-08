Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Election 2022: Live Garfield County election returns
The following unofficial preliminary results represent partial returns as of midnight Tuesday for Garfield County, plus 6 a.m. Wednesday updates from the Secretary of State’s Office for Colorado House District 57, Senate District 8 and 3rd Congressional District voting. Garfield County Commissioner District 1. Tom Jankovsky (R) — 10,720...
KJCT8
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) – Grand Junction had three measures on the ballot Tuesday night, and the citizens of the valley have decided which to keep and which to leave. Voters chose to leave measures 2A, 2B, and 2C on the political cutting room floor. None of the proposed ballot issues received enough votes to pass.
Craig Daily Press
Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
newsfromthestates.com
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
kdnk.org
Midterm election results stream in, but some races remain too close to call
Many local races remained too close to call at press time, about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Three-term incumbent Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky held the slimmest of leads over democratic challenger Ryan Gordon – about 44 votes just after midnight, after Gordon had the advantage for hours after polls closed. Jankovsky, a hard-right Republican, refused to take a stance on the separation of church and state during his campaign, following his appearance at a right-wing Christian Nationalist event held at Cornerstone Church in Basalt. This race might end up as a form of heartbreaking deja vu for Garfield County Democrats, who watched Beatriz Soto's early lead over Republican John Martin evaporate in 2020.
Vail Daily News
Election Day 2022: Live results for Eagle County
Check here for full stories as winners are announced.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Jankovsky surpasses Gordon by 44 votes in race for Garfield County Commissioner, too close to call
Republican incumbent Tom Jankovsky claimed the late lead in his race for reelection to the Garfield County Commission District 1 seat over Democrat Ryan Gordon late Tuesday night, but the race remained too close to call as of press time. As of the latest update at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jankovsky...
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
Seven Illegal Homeless Camps Get Cleaned Up By Mesa County Authorities
The problem of homeless in Grand Junction goes beyond what you see inside the city limits. It's hard to look at the photos in this post and not be disturbed by what you see. The question I have to ask is this. Which is the bigger problem - the homeless or homelessness itself? I'm afraid there is no easy answer.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Debra Campbell, age 66, of Grand Junction, Colorado is sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $410,889 in restitution for wire fraud and filing false tax returns. According to the...
Large boulder plows through Colorado home, striking resident
A large boulder dislodged from Mount Maderas in New Castle on Thursday, ultimately crashing into a home, according to officials from the New Castle Police Department. "The boulder entered through the back of the residence and struck a person in the living room located in the front of the residence. As to the weight of the boulder, I don’t know. It was large enough to have done much more serious damage if it had hit the occupant square," said New Castle's Police Chief Chuck Burrows.
coloradosun.com
To keep people from returning to jail, Mesa County follows other communities’ reentry roadmap
Richard Gallegos was locked up in the Mesa County Jail for the first time at age 18. He spent the next eight years in and out of jail — typically drug and alcohol-fueled misdemeanors that sometimes led to more serious incidents, including (nonviolent) domestic disputes and resisting arrest, he said. At 27, he was sentenced to prison for a drug and firearms violation.
Aspen Daily News
Videographer captures natural wonder of Mount Sopris cross
Videographer Barry Stevenson was thrilled with the conditions in the Roaring Fork Valley when day broke Oct. 3 after the first substantial snowstorm. He roamed the valley to get the best scenic footage he could find and soon settled on Mount Sopris, his “go-to mountain.”. “It was stunning,” Stevenson...
2 Colorado Powerball players won a combined $150K
While no one in Colorado took home the “big one” from Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, two tickets sold in the state made two people thousands of dollars richer.
Grand Junction Hospital Nurse Accused of Heinous Patient Assaults
A former nurse employed by St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado has been accused of atrocious acts. According to an arrest affidavit by Grand Junction Police, Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested on October 25, 2022, for 3 Felony counts of sexual assault. Caught in the Act at St. Mary's...
Grand Junction Homicide: Shooting Leaves One Dead, Suspect In Custody
A Grand Junction man is in police custody following an early morning shooting death on 22 Road. Homicides aren't all that common in Grand Junction. Based on annual statistics, on any given year, we can expect there will be between three and five homicides in Grand Junction. Mark another one down for 2022.
Hunter discovers remains of man who has been missing for over a decade in Colorado
The Pitkin County Coroner's Office has positively identified the human remains that were discovered by a hunter earlier this year as belonging to 61-year-old William Worley, a man that has been missing for twelve years. The remains were found on September 11, by a hunter who was in backcountry terrain...
Comments / 0