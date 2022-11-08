ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Election 2022: Live Garfield County election returns

The following unofficial preliminary results represent partial returns as of midnight Tuesday for Garfield County, plus 6 a.m. Wednesday updates from the Secretary of State’s Office for Colorado House District 57, Senate District 8 and 3rd Congressional District voting. Garfield County Commissioner District 1. Tom Jankovsky (R) — 10,720...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) – Grand Junction had three measures on the ballot Tuesday night, and the citizens of the valley have decided which to keep and which to leave. Voters chose to leave measures 2A, 2B, and 2C on the political cutting room floor. None of the proposed ballot issues received enough votes to pass.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Craig Daily Press

Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted

Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
ASPEN, CO
newsfromthestates.com

Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
COLORADO STATE
kdnk.org

Midterm election results stream in, but some races remain too close to call

Many local races remained too close to call at press time, about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Three-term incumbent Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky held the slimmest of leads over democratic challenger Ryan Gordon – about 44 votes just after midnight, after Gordon had the advantage for hours after polls closed. Jankovsky, a hard-right Republican, refused to take a stance on the separation of church and state during his campaign, following his appearance at a right-wing Christian Nationalist event held at Cornerstone Church in Basalt. This race might end up as a form of heartbreaking deja vu for Garfield County Democrats, who watched Beatriz Soto's early lead over Republican John Martin evaporate in 2020.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Debra Campbell, age 66, of Grand Junction, Colorado is sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $410,889 in restitution for wire fraud and filing false tax returns. According to the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Large boulder plows through Colorado home, striking resident

A large boulder dislodged from Mount Maderas in New Castle on Thursday, ultimately crashing into a home, according to officials from the New Castle Police Department. "The boulder entered through the back of the residence and struck a person in the living room located in the front of the residence. As to the weight of the boulder, I don’t know. It was large enough to have done much more serious damage if it had hit the occupant square," said New Castle's Police Chief Chuck Burrows.
NEW CASTLE, CO
coloradosun.com

To keep people from returning to jail, Mesa County follows other communities’ reentry roadmap

Richard Gallegos was locked up in the Mesa County Jail for the first time at age 18. He spent the next eight years in and out of jail — typically drug and alcohol-fueled misdemeanors that sometimes led to more serious incidents, including (nonviolent) domestic disputes and resisting arrest, he said. At 27, he was sentenced to prison for a drug and firearms violation.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Videographer captures natural wonder of Mount Sopris cross

Videographer Barry Stevenson was thrilled with the conditions in the Roaring Fork Valley when day broke Oct. 3 after the first substantial snowstorm. He roamed the valley to get the best scenic footage he could find and soon settled on Mount Sopris, his “go-to mountain.”. “It was stunning,” Stevenson...
CARBONDALE, CO

