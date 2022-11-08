Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
peachtreehoops.com
Preview: Atlanta Hawks face another great offense in Utah Jazz
The Atlanta Hawks have continued their great start to the season as they are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference at 7-3 and on a three-game winning streak. In their most recent win over the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks, they were without Trae Young and Dejounte Murray led the team with 25 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Also, first-round draft pick AJ Griffin had 24 points off of the bench on 67% shooting.
peachtreehoops.com
In absence of Young, Murray leads Hawks to victory to hand Bucks first loss of season
The Atlanta Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first defeat of the season as they came through with a statement victory — without Trae Young — at State Farm Arena on Monday night, 117-98. Dejounte Murray scored 25 points while rookie AJ Griffin enjoyed his best night as...
peachtreehoops.com
ATL and 29: Putting a blemish on the Bucks
Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops sum up the Hawks’ impressive 117-98 win over the previously unbeaten Milwaukee Bucks behind solid efforts from AJ Griffin, Dejounte Murray and company. ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via...
peachtreehoops.com
Hawks hold off 76ers with strong second half, 104-95
The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening as they completed the second-half of a back-to-back. After a sluggish first half, the Hawks throttled the Sixers in the second half to the tune of a 104-95 victory. The first half was a big ugly on each side, as...
peachtreehoops.com
Hawks let down by second unit in loss to Jazz
The Atlanta Hawks were unable to stop the avalanche that is the Utah Jazz, falling 125-119 on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 26 points with De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young adding 22 points each to the Atlanta cause. For the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points, Jordan Clarkson added 23 points.
Comments / 0