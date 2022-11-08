The Atlanta Hawks have continued their great start to the season as they are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference at 7-3 and on a three-game winning streak. In their most recent win over the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks, they were without Trae Young and Dejounte Murray led the team with 25 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Also, first-round draft pick AJ Griffin had 24 points off of the bench on 67% shooting.

