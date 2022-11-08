ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WBIR

Winter Weather Outlook: Here's how much snow East Tennessee might see this winter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are getting cooler, so it's time to get ready for the cold months ahead. We see all kinds of weather during the winter season in East Tennessee, from severe weather, to rain, to sleet, to snow...and sometimes we do all of that in the same day! Sometimes, winter decides to give us an unexpected preview -- like the snow we saw in mid-October in the upper elevations.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Texoma's Homepage

The first freeze headed to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another cold front is on its way and will be in Texoma Thursday night bringing some more rain chances and some much cooler temperatures. Rain chances won’t be as impressive as they have been the last few weeks and areas should only see accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WTWO/WAWV

Winter weather threats to watch out for this season

This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. This is the time to refresh all your winter knowledge. Each day Nexstar’s Beth Finello will touch on a different topic to prepare you for the upcoming winter season.   Look out for these winter threats There are four precipitation types: rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. […]
INDIANA STATE
newsdakota.com

Upated; Winter Storm Advisory

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTRF- 7News

Red Flag Warning issued For WV and OH Wednesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined much of West Virginia and South Eastern Ohio in a Red Flag Warning that goes into effect at 10 a.m. today and goes until 6 p.m. this evening. A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are favorable for uncontrollable fires. Winds of 5-10mph with Gusts […]
OHIO STATE
abc27 News

Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
WIBX 950

Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
UTICA, NY
KISS 106

Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

