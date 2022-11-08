Read full article on original website
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
Brooklyn Nets expected to tear it down, trade Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets find themselves as a hot mess just 11 games into the 2022-23 NBA season. General manager Sean
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
NBA
Detroit Pistons 22/23 City Edition Uniform: "The Saint"
The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 City Edition uniform tells a story bigger than Detroit Basketball. This uniform, designed alongside Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean, pays tribute to Saint Cecilia’s aka “The Saint.”. Saint Cecilia’s is a historic gymnasium in the heart of Detroit where many legends have...
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat Spurs 124-122 in overtime behind historic performance from Bane and Morant
Behind 32 points apiece from Desmond Bane and Ja Morant, the Grizzlies prevailed in overtime after a missed 3-point attempt at the buzzer from Keldon Johnson, sending Memphis home with its seventh straight win over San Antonio. The Grizzlies led by as many as nine points in overtime but had to seal the game at the freethrow line after an 8-0 spurs run in the final two minutes.
NBA
LeBron James downplays injury concerns after Lakers' loss
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James walked into the interview room without showing a noticeable limp. Moments later, the Lakers’ star expressed optimism about his health. “I feel good, besides the injury,” James said. The Lakers said James has left leg soreness after he missed the final 5:41,...
NBA
Bulls duel Pelicans in the fourth, fall 115-111
Sometimes Superman just can’t seem to find his cape. Things usually do not go well on those days, as they didn’t for the Bulls Wednesday in a 115-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bulls man of steal, DeMar DeRozan, who leaped so many tall opponents last...
NBA
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball into stands
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Clippers 11-9-22
The Lakers (2-8) face the Clippers (6-5) as the visiting team and look to get back to their winning ways after dropping three straight games. The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. INJURY UPDATE.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be featured during select games throughout this NBA season. The uniform celebrates the city of New Orleans and one of the greatest shows on Earth – Mardi Gras. Mardi...
NBA
Memphis’ Desmond Bane Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of...
NBA
Sacramento Kings 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Sacramento Proud
The 2022-23 season will mark the 10-year anniversary of the fight to keep the Kings in Sacramento. This year, the Sacramento Kings City Edition uniform pays homage to fans who rallied and refused to back down with a passion and connection to their team that is unmatched in the NBA.
NBA
Smart Facilitates C's to 3rd Straight Win in Memphis
It’s probably not the best idea to trash-talk Marcus Smart from the stands, but one Memphis fan sitting courtside at FedExForum Monday night decided to egg on Boston’s starting point guard, and the entire Grizzlies team wound up paying the price. Smart put forth his best offensive performance...
NBA
Trail Blazers Launch ‘Uniquely Portland’ Airport Carpet-Themed 2022-23 Nike Nba City Edition Uniform
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 10, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled the 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, paying homage to the original Portland International Airport carpet pattern that has developed a passionate following. The uniform has a familiar look to it with a black base and the signature Blazers sash featured across the chest – this time filled with the teal and geometric-shape pattern locals will recognize from their travels. Learn more about the new uniform at Trailblazers.com/city.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Finally Win; Bruins Sad Saga Continues
Throwing a curveball at you. Dan Kingerski is traveling, so you get the substitute teacher today. Keeping the name of the feature, though, since Dan has practically taken out a patent on it. He and Dave Molinari were on site as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke their seven-game slide with a win in Washington. Florida celebrated a big night for one of the Staal brothers. There was another chapter, this one heart-wrenching, in the Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins mess.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 10, 2022
The Pelicans return to New Orleans after starting eight of their first 11 on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out the Rivalry Report. Watch the launch of the Pelicans' new 2022 City Edition uniforms. Watch postgame press conferences from: Willie Green, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valančiūnas and...
NBA
Boston Celtics 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Champions of Gold
The 2022-23 Boston Celtics City Edition uniform pays homage to a true “champion of gold,” Bill Russell. Russell’s legacy spanned the “Golden Era” of Celtics basketball, an era with an unmatched and unstoppable 11 championships in 13 years. However, it was the barriers that Russell...
NBA
Recap: Kuzma, Hachimura combine for 59, lead Wizards to win over Mavericks
The Wizards earned their second win in a row on Thursday, defeating the Mavericks 113-105 in their first of six-consecutive home games. Kyle Kuzma led the way with 36 points, tied for the most he’s scored in a Wizards uniform, to go along with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Kuzma shot 14-of-26 from the field and 5-of-11 from 3-point range.
NBA
VanVleet Looking Like His All-Star Self
When Fred VanVleet spoke to the media at last season’s end, he was asked to review Vision 6’8” and was as candid as ever. He described the season-long experiment as a tool in the toolbox, a style of play that could prove effective but he also warned of the need to ensure there were other tools available to Toronto’s disposal so they had more than one way of winning.
