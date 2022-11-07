Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Mineral shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 17th and Mineral on the city's south side early Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police say the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. A person in a vehicle approached the victim and fired several shots, striking him. The shooting victim...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in vehicle on north side, wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots and hit the victim, who was also in a vehicle, near 56th and Fond du Lac around 2:45 p.m. The 20-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
WISN
Car shot in freeway shooting
MILWAUKEE — All lanes of I-94 have reopened after a freeway shooting at 70th St. In a tweet by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. While no people were hit, they say a bullet did hit a car. Deputies diverted eastbound traffic at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing near 24th and Hopkins; Milwaukee police seek alleged thief
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was injured in a stabbing on the city's north side Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Police said someone stole from a business near 24th and Hopkins around 8:45 p.m. The 22-year-old victim was stabbed after confronting the alleged thief; he was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers
MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
Man arrested for attacking women near 64th and Silver Spring
Milwaukee police said a man has been taken into custody after he allegedly attacked several women near 64th and W. Silver Spring Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near 4th and Holt; 39-year-old charged
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened near 4th and Holt on the city's south side on Friday, Oct. 14. The accused is Anthony Reyes – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
seehafernews.com
Student Stabbed At Racine High School
Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February appeared in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing. Jordan Tate is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury in this case.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man meets women on dating apps, victimizes them, Racine police say
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need your help to locate a man they say meets women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss. The Racine Police Department identified this man in a news release as 52-year-old Timothy Olson. He is described as being about 6'3" tall and weighing around 250 pounds.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; man's sentence stayed, gets 3 1/2 years probation
MILWAUKEE - Dajohn Norwood was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7 in connection with a reckless driving crash that killed a 43-year-old West Allis woman near Fond du Lac and Congress in March. A Milwaukee County judge initially sentenced Norwood to three years prison and three years of extended supervision. But...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash: Milwaukee man faces multiple charges
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges following a police chase and chase in West Allis – all allegedly tied to a stolen vehicle. The accused is Daejujuan Spivey – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great...
Stolen car runs through red light in Milwaukee killing two people
Two people are dead after a crash near Villard Ave and Teutonia Ave late last night, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
New Milwaukee County Sheriff details reckless driving plan
She calls it a high visibility approach that uses evidence and data to place deputies in the right spots.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April 2022...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation. Police did not say what...
Comments / 2