Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a hard time since their merger officially completed, with the studio canceling a ton of projects like the recently filmed Batgirl movie. Lately, though, there has been nothing but good news coming from DC Studios. It was recently revealed that Henry Cavill would return as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. CEO David Zaslav recently unveiled that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will head the newly minted DC Studios and shepherd in a new era for the franchise. Some fans really want to see the rest of Zack Snyder's vision, and that includes the actors that have appeared in previous DC films. One of the actors that constantly gets brought up is Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Morgan played Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and one The Flash fan wants to see him play the Flashpoint Batman version of the character.

11 HOURS AGO