Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Weekly Pull: Fantastic Four, The Death of Superman, Two Graves, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, Awesome DC Superhero Cameo Explained
Black Adam landed in theaters last weekend, bringing DC Comics' violent antihero to the silver screen for the first time in live action. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam batters hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
ComicBook
The Flash Fan Art Shows Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Flashpoint Batman
Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a hard time since their merger officially completed, with the studio canceling a ton of projects like the recently filmed Batgirl movie. Lately, though, there has been nothing but good news coming from DC Studios. It was recently revealed that Henry Cavill would return as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. CEO David Zaslav recently unveiled that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will head the newly minted DC Studios and shepherd in a new era for the franchise. Some fans really want to see the rest of Zack Snyder's vision, and that includes the actors that have appeared in previous DC films. One of the actors that constantly gets brought up is Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Morgan played Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and one The Flash fan wants to see him play the Flashpoint Batman version of the character.
Spawn meets the DCU in DC/Spawn variant covers
For the first time in nearly 30 years, Batman and Spawn will meet again
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sylvester Stallone confirms a ‘Rambo’ prequel, though his version sounds more intriguing
It feels strange to point out the things that Sylvester Stallone is known for; at this point in history, the 76-year-old film legend’s globe-circling fame seems entirely self-sufficient. Indeed, Stallone is known for being Stallone. Of course, the actor is chiefly synonymous with Rocky Balboa, the superstar boxer of...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Saving Legends of Tomorrow and Releasing the Ayer Cut
It was recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the struggling DC Films. Of course, Gunn has already helmed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC, so fans are excited to see what he will do for the company now that he has an even bigger role. Gunn is pretty active on Twitter, so it's no surprise that DC fans are also hitting him up with requests and suggestions about the direction of DC. The director addressed some of the ideas on the site, including saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and releasing the "Ayer Cut" of David Ayer's Suicide Squad.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton begins ‘Yellowstone’ season five with nothing to lose
Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley is opening up about Jamie Dutton’s character transformation in season five of Paramount’s number-one series. The new episodes kick off on Nov. 13, and we’re going to see a side of Jamie, unlike anything we’ve been made privy to before. Attending the...
netflixjunkie.com
How Ryan Reynolds Described Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine in the Oddest Way Possible, “It’s like…”
Ryan Reynolds could not contain his excitement about Hugh Jackman. The Green Lantern actor recently announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a post, in his own style. This has only added to the excitement of Deadpool 3. Especially since the two characters have had a history together.
ComicBook
Superman Writer Dan Jurgens on What Kind of Superman The World Needs Today
What kind of Superman does the world need today? It seems like a question that's been asked everywhere from the deepest places in DC fandom to the highest executive offices at Warner Bros. It's a question that has made any adaptation of Superman on the big screen a divisive one, as the line between nostalgia or new age, boy scout or godly badass, is endlessly debated. The ComicBook Nation show sat down with longtime comic book icon Dan Jurgens to talk about Superman – and what version of the character the world needs today.
netflixjunkie.com
DC Comics Writer Dan Jurgens Is Thrilled at Henry Cavill’s “stunningly good” Return as Superman
Henry Cavill has been a part of the entertainment industry ever since his 2001 film Laguna. However, it was not until 2013’s Man of Steel that the British actor truly made his mark. The rest, as they say, is history. Ever since Cavill donned the red cape and became the son of Krypton, projects started flooding in. Today, the actor has an impeccable roster of diverse projects under his belt.
wegotthiscovered.com
A black and white edit of a mediocre horror sequel instantly makes it ten times better
The long-running Friday the 13th franchise is still going strong after over 40 years since the original premiered in 1980. The most recent installment in the franchise was 2009’s remake of the same name, but since then, there haven’t been any developments since the lawsuit fiasco between the original film’s director/producer Sean S. Cunningham and screenwriter Victor Miller. Although the lawsuit did end in December of 2021 with no resolution in sight. Since, there haven’t been any updates on a new Friday the 13th film either, so the franchise has been stuck in purgatory for several years. Even Friday the 13th: The Game couldn’t release more content during the legal dispute, so there hasn’t been much love for the slasher franchise lately. What’s more, a handful of lackluster sequels haven’t exactly given the franchise a good foundation to build upon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
ComicBook
Namor the Sub-Mariner Surfaces in New Marvel Comic Trade
As Namor the Sub-Mariner surfaces in the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is collecting classic Silver Age comics featuring Prince Namor. In Mighty Marvel Masterworks: Namor, the Sub-Mariner Vol. 1: The Quest Begins, on sale November 15th, Marvel visionary Stan Lee and artist Gene Colan send the half-human, half-Atlantean anti-hero to the depths of the Marvel Universe with his first feature stories in Tales to Astonish. (The double-feature book co-starred Giant-Man and the Hulk until issue #70, when Namor replaced the super-sized Avenger. The split book became The Incredible Hulk with issue #102 as Prince Namor went on to lead his own series in 1968's Sub-Mariner #1.)
Comments / 0