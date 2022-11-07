Read full article on original website
Related
themoorecountynews.com
Tennesseans approve all four state constitutional amendments
Tennessee voters approved four changes to the state’s Constitution on Tuesday, adding the state’s right-to-work law, updating language dealing with slavery, and defining a contingency if the governor is temporarily incapacitated. A proposal to eliminate the possibility of slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime received...
themoorecountynews.com
No Trash November engages partners across the state to keep roadways clean and safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nov. 1, 2022 – Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee announces its second No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. Last year’s inaugural campaign included more than 1,000 volunteers who collected more than 46,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways.
Comments / 0