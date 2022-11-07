NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nov. 1, 2022 – Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee announces its second No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. Last year’s inaugural campaign included more than 1,000 volunteers who collected more than 46,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO