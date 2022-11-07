ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum

HOUSTON — On Novemeber 20th, Gospel Artists will come together at the Wortham Center for a benefit concert to support the first public event to raise money to build Houston's Gospel Music Haus and Museum. Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum: gospelmusichausmuseum.com. Purchase Your Tickets To...
HIDDEN GEM: Canstruction Houston

HOUSTON — As we approach the holidays, organizations of all sizes help the Houston Food Bank feed our neighbors in need. Thanks to one Hidden Gem, you can be a part of a unique and creative canned food drive through Nov. 12. "It’s so exciting because you never know...
Houston Happenings: November 11 - 13

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative. New Borders, No Borders Regional Short Film Competition. Opening Night Tonight With "The Inspection" Presented By Texas Children's Hospital (The Woodlands) Theme: Under The Sea. Performers On Multiple Stages, "The Octonauts" Character Meet & Greets. Heroes...
Here's how Houston is honoring those who served on Veterans Day

HOUSTON — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and Houston will honor those who served with a ceremony and parade. The city's annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration” will begin with its traditional ceremony at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a 'Moment of...
KHOU 11 News at 5pm

KHOU 11 News is the place for Houston news, weather and events in your neighborhood. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston. Your stories get told on KHOU 11 News.
Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones

HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
