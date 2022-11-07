Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum
HOUSTON — On Novemeber 20th, Gospel Artists will come together at the Wortham Center for a benefit concert to support the first public event to raise money to build Houston's Gospel Music Haus and Museum. Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum: gospelmusichausmuseum.com. Purchase Your Tickets To...
HIDDEN GEM: Canstruction Houston
HOUSTON — As we approach the holidays, organizations of all sizes help the Houston Food Bank feed our neighbors in need. Thanks to one Hidden Gem, you can be a part of a unique and creative canned food drive through Nov. 12. "It’s so exciting because you never know...
Houston Happenings: November 11 - 13
HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative. New Borders, No Borders Regional Short Film Competition. Opening Night Tonight With "The Inspection" Presented By Texas Children's Hospital (The Woodlands) Theme: Under The Sea. Performers On Multiple Stages, "The Octonauts" Character Meet & Greets. Heroes...
Holiday dinners made easy with The Lord & Barrett Sausage Company
HOUSTON — Call The Lord & Barrett Sausage Company at 713-204-8800, so your entire Thanksgiving dinner can be catered!. You can also, click here, to place your order.
Here's how Houston is honoring those who served on Veterans Day
HOUSTON — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and Houston will honor those who served with a ceremony and parade. The city's annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration” will begin with its traditional ceremony at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a 'Moment of...
Report: Houston housing market continues to get more expensive
HOUSTON — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. To afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household...
KHOU 11 News at 5pm
KHOU 11 News is the place for Houston news, weather and events in your neighborhood. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston. Your stories get told on KHOU 11 News.
Justin Baldoni on the importance of his new book, "Boys Will Be Human"
HOUSTON — Catch more of Justin Baldoni on "The Talk" this Thursday on KHOU 11 at 1pm CT. After starring in the series, "Jane the Virgin", Justin Baldoni embarked on a more personal journey. He did a ted talk and wrote the book, "Man Enough", challenging what it really meant to be a man.
KHOU 11 and The Salvation Army are calling on you yo be a Secret Santa
HOUSTON — For more than two decades we’ve helped make Christmas brighter for tens of thousands of families through our Secret Santa Toy Drive. Last year alone we were able to assist 5,352 families, and the need for holiday assistance is even greater this year. The Secret Santa...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Catch life-threatening health issues in the early stages with Advanced Body Scan
HOUSTON — Could a heart attack be brewing in your body? Or cancer be creeping in your cells? In most cases, Advanced Body Scan has the technology to detect these diseases before symptoms appear with a five minute scan. A Full Body Scan can detect over 500 Cancers, signs...
Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones
HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo throws shade at Mattress Mack, local leaders during victory speech
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo went to bed “cautiously optimistic" on election night as results were still coming in, but her victory was confirmed Wednesday by preliminary election results and a concession by her Republican challenger, Alexandra Mealer. Hidalgo led by about 16,000 votes...
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2011, Harris County Precinct 4 will have a new commissioner representing them after Democrat challenger Lesley Briones defeated Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the 2022 election. With Briones' election, there will now be a four-to-one Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court. "It's...
Explosion, fire damages strip mall in northeast Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An explosion and fire at a shopping center damaged a bar in the Atascocita area early Friday, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. This happened at the Orleans Square shopping center on West Lake Houston Parkway north of Will Clayton Parkway. Video...
Electrocution prompts closure of Melrose Park voting site, Harris County Elections says
HOUSTON — The Harris County Elections Office has confirmed that the Melrose Park voting location has been temporarily closed after a City of Houston Parks and Recreation employee was electrocuted nearby. The incident caused a power outage at the park, which prompted the voting site to close, "For the...
Harris County veteran goes viral after tearful TikTok post about nightmare voting experience
HOUSTON — There were a lot of frustrated voters in Harris County on Election Day after polling place issues led to long delays. In some cases, voters waited in line for hours only to be told they’d have to go somewhere else to vote. That’s what happened to...
Sailor who killed girlfriend pregnant with twins sentenced to life in prison
HOUSTON — A Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder this week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday morning. According to the District Attorney’s Office,...
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
Houston woman volunteers to take senior voters to the polls
She's not a U.S. citizen so she can't vote herself. Helping others cast their ballot is her way of taking part in the process and giving back to her community.
