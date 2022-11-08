The country star, who is nominated for album of the year, skipped the red carpet 2022 CMAs on Wednesday, but showed up about halfway through the show She may be up for one of the night's biggest prizes, but Maren Morris opted not to walk the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards. After a September interview with the Los Angeles Times in which the country star expressed her discomfort with the annual award show, fans had wondered if Morris, 32, would show at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night. Her most recent...

1 DAY AGO