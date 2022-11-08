Read full article on original website
Related
Leslie Phillips Dies: ‘Harry Potter’ And ’Carry On’ Actor Was 98
Leslie Phillips, the British actor known for his roles in the Harry Potter and Carry On franchises, died Monday following a long illness. He was 98. His agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to Deadline that Phillips died peacefully in his sleep. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's Content Strategy: "Real Focus On Franchises" Like 'Superman' & 'Harry Potter' Related Story Ralph Fiennes Calls "Verbal Abuse" Of 'Harry Potter' Author JK Rowling Over Trans Issues "Disgusting" Phillips began acting back in the 1930s and went on to have a glittering stage and screen career, appearing...
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Alan Rickman’s Diary Entries About Harry Potter Cast
Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. The late Alan Rickman didn't need a crystal ball to predict Daniel Radcliffe's future. Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at age 69, kept a journal during his time filming the Harry Potter franchise, where the actor made an observation about what occupation he saw Radcliffe taking up. Writing in a May 2003 entry, per The Guardian, Rickman noted, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."
Business Insider
Cher, 76, defends 40-year age gap with new boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36: 'Love doesn't know math'
Cher, 76, confirmed that she is dating music exec Alexander Edwards, 36, on Twitter. Cher snapped back at "haters" who had called out their 40-year age difference. The pair sparked romance rumors when they were seen walking together in West Hollywood last week. The iconic musician, 76, confirmed that she...
Norwegian princess quits royal duties to work with ‘shaman’ fiance
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has relinquished her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiance, a self-proclaimed shaman, the palace has said. The 51-year-old princess’s relationship with Durek Verrett, a Hollywood spiritual guru, caused waves in Norway after the “sixth-generation shaman” suggested in his...
Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'
Lindsay Lohan is reveling in her newlywed life with husband Bader Shammas. At the top of the Mean Girls star's appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, Lohan, 36, called being married to financier Shammas "amazing." "I'm really lucky," Lohan told GMA. "I found my partner and he's an amazing man...
BBC
York: King Charles unveils first statue of Queen since her death
The King has unveiled a statue to his "beloved" mother in York, the first to be installed since her death. The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, the month before she died. Speaking in front of crowds at...
Rebel Wilson Announces Birth of 1st Child Via Surrogate: ‘A Beautiful Little Miracle’
Rebel Wilson is a mom! The actress announced she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with the help of a surrogate. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can't even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" […]
Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Is 'Romantic': 'We're Joined Together'
Jennifer Lopez is proud to be Mrs. Affleck. In a December cover interview with Vogue, the multi-hyphenate star said that while "people are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez," her "legal name" after her wedding to Ben Affleck this past summer "will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together."
them.us
Judas Priest's Lead Singer Opened Up About Being a Closeted Glam Rock Singer
It’s no secret that the glam rock scene of the ’70s and ’80s held massive queer appeal. Defined by fluid, campy portrayals of gender and sexuality, bands like Poison and Motley Crue wowed audiences with their long hair, makeup, and glittery, platform shoe-laden wardrobes. But as gay Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford pointed out while celebrating the band’s induction into entering the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, there was something of a double standard at play during the era’s heyday.
ETOnline.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers 'Bright Light' Aaron Carter (Exclusive)
The Dancing With the Stars family is taking the time to remember season 9 contestant Aaron Carter. The singer, who placed fifth on the dancing competition back in 2009, died over the weekend. He was 34. "I saw the news, and I was shocked," DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba tells...
'80s pop star Taylor Dayne shares battle with colon cancer: 'Be your own warrior'
Taylor Dayne is back in the spotlight to share the importance of self-advocacy and routine health screenings.
Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMAs Red Carpet After Saying She's Not 'Comfortable' Going
The country star, who is nominated for album of the year, skipped the red carpet 2022 CMAs on Wednesday, but showed up about halfway through the show She may be up for one of the night's biggest prizes, but Maren Morris opted not to walk the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards. After a September interview with the Los Angeles Times in which the country star expressed her discomfort with the annual award show, fans had wondered if Morris, 32, would show at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night. Her most recent...
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Narrowly Avoid Being Egged by Protester in U.K.
Royal scramble. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla weren’t met with a warm welcome from one bystander during a visit to northern England. The monarch, 73, and his wife, 75, were in York on Wednesday, November 9, when a protester disrupted the couple’s walkabout. According to social media footage shared by reporters, the onlooker appeared to throw several eggs at Charles, narrowly missing as he booed the king. Camilla stood slightly behind her husband, also avoiding the eggs.
Jennifer Aniston reveals pregnancy attempts, IVF treatment: ‘The ship has sailed’
Jennifer Aniston revealed in an interview published Wednesday that she repeatedly attempted to become pregnant in her 30s and 40s, correcting years of tabloid-fueled rumors that she never wanted children. In a December cover story for Allure magazine, the “Morning Show” star opened up about her “challenging ... baby-making road”...
EW.com
Alanis Morissette slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she exited planned Olivia Rodrigo duet
Alanis Morissette slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as "an environment that reduces women" after pulling out of a planned performance alongside Olivia Rodrigo at Saturday's induction ceremony. Her comments came after Page Six reported that the 48-year-old alt-rock icon rehearsed a tribute to 2022 inductee Carly Simon...
Robert Downey Jr. Hit The Red Carpet After Going Bald And Beautiful For New TV Role
After a shave and a haircut from his children for a new role, Robert Downey Jr. has finally debuted his new look on the red carpet.
ETOnline.com
Johnny Depp Makes 40-Second Cameo in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Special
Johnny Depp did in fact team up with Rihanna. ET confirmed last week that the Pirates of the Caribbean star would be featured in the singer's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. The source noted to ET that Depp is the first male to appear in this "star moment" of the show like other guests (Cindy Crawford, Erykah Badu) have done so in the past.
David Walliams Apologizes For “Disrespectful” Remarks Caught During ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Filming
David Walliams has apologized for making “disrespectful comments” about Britain’s Got Talent contestants. BGT judge Walliams was caught making the sexually explicit and derogatory remarks during a recording of the ITV show two years ago, according to a transcript leaked to The Guardian. “I would like to apologize to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020,” he said in a statement. “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.” Walliams, who has been a judge on the Thames and...
Kanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake’s Music
Over the last few weeks, Kanye West’s former employees have been speaking out more and more about their experiences working with him. One employee revealed getting fired over something having to do with Ye’s on-and-off nemesis, Drake. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Rolling Stone reported stories from several of...
Jennifer Aniston shares fertility struggles: 'The ship has sailed'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston is going public with her fertility struggles. The 53-year-old actress said in the December issue of Allure that she tried in vitro fertilization (IVF) in her attempts to get pregnant. Aniston shared her story while reflecting on how the "really hard [expletive]" she experienced...
Comments / 0