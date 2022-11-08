Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Press Box Election Night Live Podcast
Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker sort through the midterm election results, ponder the fate of the republic, and make fun of the pundits on cable news. Plus, David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline. Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker. Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari Lake attacking the press
Fox News anchor John Roberts questioned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s pointed attack on the press on Election Day. Lake tore into the media writ large during a press gaggle Tuesday after a journalist asked her if she’d serve a full term if elected amid speculation of loftier political goals in 2024.
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
CoinDesk
Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate
Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
Michelle Obama: Trio of crises, ‘crushing sense of hopelessness’ led to ‘low place’
Michelle Obama says a trifecta of crises — the COVID-19 pandemic, the racial justice movement and last year’s deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol by supporters of then-President Trump — had her facing a “crushing sense of hopelessness.”. “I was in a low place,”...
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
The controversy surrounding the film that Kyrie Irving brought to prominence via his Instagram page is now the topic of conversation all around the country and the filmmaker responsible is finally speaking out. According to NewsOne, Ronald Dalton Jr. is the director of Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America...
Washington Examiner
Trump teases vice president pick for 2024
Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Trump Slammed For Outrageous New Attack Dehumanizing Nancy Pelosi
Former President Donald Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” during a speech on Monday and in response, his supporters cheered. During a rally in Ohio, Trump recalled dismissing MS-13 gang members as “animals” during his presidency. Then, he said the same insult applied to the House speaker.
Did Kari Lake's appearance help her win votes? Sadly, the answer may be yes
Suddenly, Kari Lake is everywhere. And despite her election-denying, drag queen-equivocating, “BDE“-admiring ways, she now has a real shot at winning the Arizona gubernatorial race. It won’t matter that she was once far behind Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is paving her path to victory on surging MAGA stardom and showing us why she earned the...
Top Potential 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Makes Decision on Running
President Donald J. Trump, Senator Tom Cotton, and Senator David Perdue, August 2, 2017The White House (Public Domain) Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) will not run for president in 2024, according to Politico.
Washington Examiner
Midterms live updates: Senate forecast shows Republicans securing comfortable win over Democrats
Cup of Morning Joe: Trump angling to 'step on' big night DeSantis. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said high expectations for support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's reelection bid is what is fueling speculation that former President Donald Trump will announce a 2024 run as soon as Monday night. "DeSantis expected...
Democratic early voting trounces GOP in three states — analysts see something "different"
It's unclear whether the "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain: Something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats. MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get...
Threats of Political Violence Grow Heading Into 2022 Midterm Elections
U.S. politics have hit a dangerous point as the country heads to the polls to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, and threats of violence against the public and politicians have grown. The attack on Nancy Pelosi‘s husband, Republican voter groups dressed in tactical gear in Arizona surveilling and recording...
US News and World Report
Trump’s No Good, Very Bad Night
The so-called “red-wave” expected on Election Day never materialized, it was clear early Wednesday, even with several key races still undecided and the balance of power in both chambers uncertain. And while that’s bad news for Republicans in general, it’s especially bad news for former President Donald Trump....
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
