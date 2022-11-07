ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTarHeels

North Carolina's path to the ACC Championship Game

Win and you're in. This phrase is heard across sports, but it's particularly true for Mack Brown and the UNC football program. North Carolina is all but guaranteed to clinch their first trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game since 2015, when they ultimately fell to the Clemson Tigers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Tar Heel DB ruled out for Saturday vs Wake Forest

North Carolina defensive back Ja'Qurious Conley will miss Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, according to Inside Carolina. Conley, who had been easing his way back into the lineup after a torn ACL and MCL in a Nov. 2021 contest against Wofford, suffered a setback in practice this week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams

Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball program signs premier point guard

Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn

Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
LOUISVILLE, KY
gopack.com

Pack Signs Dennis Parker II to NLI

RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Wednesday that Class of 2023 prospect Dennis Parker II has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Wolfpack Basketball Program. Dennis Parker II – Richmond, Va. (John Marshall High School) Consensus four-star recruit …...
RALEIGH, NC
balldurham.com

Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer gets surprise attack after first victory

Jon Scheyer got a surprise attack following his first Duke basketball victory. The good vibes were flowing inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night as the Duke basketball season opened with a dominant victory over Jacksonville and head coach Jon Scheyer picked up his first official victory as the head coach of the program.
DURHAM, NC
High School Football PRO

Raleigh, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Millbrook High School football team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy