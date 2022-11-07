Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Related
Clemson vs. Louisville predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
Clemson vs. Louisville predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication ...
Clemson vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley as Clemson welcomes Louisville in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Louisville comes in behind a four-game win streak that includes a dominant performance against Wake in which the Cardinals forced eight takeaways including two pick-sixes ...
‘In a position to be successful’: Patience is paying off for UNC guard D’Marco Dunn
D’Marco Dunn appeared in 23 games for UNC last season, but only played more than 10 minutes in a game once. He’s already started in place of R.J. Davis during the Tar Heels’ exhibition win and logged 13 minutes in UNC’s season opener.
North Carolina's path to the ACC Championship Game
Win and you're in. This phrase is heard across sports, but it's particularly true for Mack Brown and the UNC football program. North Carolina is all but guaranteed to clinch their first trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game since 2015, when they ultimately fell to the Clemson Tigers.
Tar Heel DB ruled out for Saturday vs Wake Forest
North Carolina defensive back Ja'Qurious Conley will miss Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, according to Inside Carolina. Conley, who had been easing his way back into the lineup after a torn ACL and MCL in a Nov. 2021 contest against Wofford, suffered a setback in practice this week.
chapelboro.com
UNC vs. College of Charleston (2022): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will be back in action Friday night, when the Tar Heels host College of Charleston in the Smith Center. This is the third consecutive season the Tar Heels will have faced the Cougars, with Carolina winning the previous two. If you aren’t...
cbs17
UNC parking deck car fire impacts parking for Tar Heel basketball game against College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Thursday fire at a UNC-Chapel Hill parking deck will impact parking for Friday night’s Tar Heels’ basketball game against the College of Charleston that is set to start at 7 p.m. A car fire broke out Thursday morning in the Dogwood...
Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams
Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
North Carolina vs College of Charleston: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Will North Carolina remain No. 1 after this week or could College of Charleston pull off the ultimate scare on Friday night?. TV schedule: Friday, November 11, 7:00 pm ET, ACCNX. Arena: Dean E. Smith Center. The number one team in the country, North Carolina, takes the floor for their...
Duke basketball program signs premier point guard
Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn
Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
gopack.com
Pack Signs Dennis Parker II to NLI
RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Wednesday that Class of 2023 prospect Dennis Parker II has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Wolfpack Basketball Program. Dennis Parker II – Richmond, Va. (John Marshall High School) Consensus four-star recruit …...
Wake Forest High football athlete’s shift from QB pays off on offense — and defense
Nigel Lucas, who is entertaining a handful of college scholarship offers, is a spark on offense, defense and special teams for a Cougars team primed to make a deep NCHSAA playoff run.
Wednesday Practice Report: Clemson Focused Squarely On Louisville
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media one final time ahead of the No. 10 Tigers' weekend matchup with Louisville.
balldurham.com
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer gets surprise attack after first victory
Jon Scheyer got a surprise attack following his first Duke basketball victory. The good vibes were flowing inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night as the Duke basketball season opened with a dominant victory over Jacksonville and head coach Jon Scheyer picked up his first official victory as the head coach of the program.
Raleigh, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Millbrook High School football team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester
RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
alamancenews.com
State Playoffs: Eastern, Southern win OT games; Cummings also advances in states
Eastern repeats regular-season win against intracounty rival Williams. Josh Murray scored on a 3-yard run to cap overtime and Eastern Alamance, which trailed by 21 points, completed a rally for a 27-24 victory against rival Williams in the second round of the Class 3-A state playoffs Thursday night in Mebane.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 67-66 Loss vs. Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The start of the Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball program got off on the wrong foot, as the Cardinals dug themselves into a first half hole against Bellarmine, and their comeback attempt fell just short. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, forward Mike James...
Student biking on NC State campus hospitalized after getting hit by Wolfline bus
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bicyclist was hospitalized Friday afternoon after getting hit by a Wolfline bus on the NC State campus. A university spokesperson said the bicyclist was hit near Dan Allen Drive and Yarbrough Drive. NC State Police said the cyclist is a student. Authorities took the cyclist...
Comments / 0