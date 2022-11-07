ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch

Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
11 Tips For Biking From Moose To Jenny Lake In Grand Teton National Park

The Rocky Mountains’ Teton Range is famous for its dramatic views; mountains seem to spring up from ground level with very little transition. When my husband Dean and I drove into Grand Teton National Park for the first time, we expected to see the impressive, towering mountains, wide open spaces, and pristine lakes, but we didn’t expect to see a beautiful, paved bike trail that runs parallel to the popular Teton Park Road and the Grand Tetons themselves.
One Killed In Vehicle Collision In Grand Teton National Park

At approximately 11am on Wednesday, November 9th, Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89 in Grand Teton National Park. Park rangers responded to the scene involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Teton Point Turnout. The two occupants from the SUV...
Should you ski with a backpack?

Do safety concerns outweigh your need for a sandwich? We weight the pros and cons skiing with a backpack, when it’s a good idea and how to do it safely
5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest

It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
How to See Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone in One Trip

On October 15, 2022, Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance Road reopened to regular visitor traffic after months of repairs. Closed to most travelers since this summer’s historic floods, the route was one of the last remaining road closures affecting travel in and out of the park. According to the National Park Service, 99 percent of Yellowstone's roads are now “effectively [open].”
