Deschutes National Forest prepares for winter, closing two FS roads, removing boat docks
The Deschutes National Forest will close two Forest Service roads next week due to recent and forecast snowfall. The post Deschutes National Forest prepares for winter, closing two FS roads, removing boat docks appeared first on KTVZ.
Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch
Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
Nearly All Yellowstone National Park Roads & Entrances to Close as Winter Weather Approaches
Yellowstone National Park (YELL)is about to shut down completely to regular vehicle traffic. In fact, the park says October 31 will be the last day for visitors to drive most roads in the park. The culprit? Winter is coming…. Despite 2022 being a wildly irregular year in Yellowstone history, we...
KULR8
Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter 2022-2023
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023. The hotel closed immediately after the historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests and food services will not be provided.
Watch clueless Yellowstone tourist breaking three park rules at once
The visitor was recorded riding a bike along boardwalks in a thermal area, with their dog running alongside
Driver Captures Wild Footage Of Wolf Pack Chasing Elk At Yellowstone National Park
Another day, another awesome animal encounter at Yellowstone National Park. You never know what you’re gonna see at Yellowstone, but if you spend enough time there, you’re bound to get a front row seat to nature at its cruelest. Whether it’s a grizzly chasing down a bull elk,...
Amazing Grand Junction Home For Sale Near the Colorado National Monument
How about a new house for Christmas? Hey, if you have been really good this year it could not hurt to ask Santa for a home next to the Colorado National Monument with an incredible view. Maybe you have the means to make it happen all by yourself. Well, this...
French Tourist With No Bear Spray Comes Across Grizzly Bear in Glacier National Park
While taking a scenic hike in Montana’s Glacier National Park, a French tourist came upon a grizzly bear—and he was not carrying bear spray. He survived, and the animal never became aggressive, thanks to a stroke of luck. The tourist was originally braving the trail alone. But luckily...
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
idaho.gov
Lighting upgrades next Thursday night to close lanes on the Perrine Bridge
Next Thursday night (Nov. 17), crews will close lanes on the Perrine Bridge to replace overhead lighting. To help lessen impacts to commuters, work will take place after 9:00 p.m. Work is part of a larger project that is addressing important structures and sections of the highway system throughout the...
travelawaits.com
11 Tips For Biking From Moose To Jenny Lake In Grand Teton National Park
The Rocky Mountains’ Teton Range is famous for its dramatic views; mountains seem to spring up from ground level with very little transition. When my husband Dean and I drove into Grand Teton National Park for the first time, we expected to see the impressive, towering mountains, wide open spaces, and pristine lakes, but we didn’t expect to see a beautiful, paved bike trail that runs parallel to the popular Teton Park Road and the Grand Tetons themselves.
Sheridan Media
One Killed In Vehicle Collision In Grand Teton National Park
At approximately 11am on Wednesday, November 9th, Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89 in Grand Teton National Park. Park rangers responded to the scene involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Teton Point Turnout. The two occupants from the SUV...
Snow Blower Etiquette: Montanans Have Very Strong Opinions, Including Me
Ask five Montanans what time is appropriate to start snow blowing, and you'll get five different answers. Snow blowing etiquette exists, but snow blowing TOLERANCE is more important. This is Montana and the weather can get wicked. It sounds so obvious, but I feel like people forget that living here...
VIDEO: Elk Have Sunrise Swim Across Lake in Yellowstone
VIDEO: Elk Have Sunrise Swim Across Lake in Yellowstone Beautiful Video ...
Should you ski with a backpack?
Do safety concerns outweigh your need for a sandwich? We weight the pros and cons skiing with a backpack, when it’s a good idea and how to do it safely
5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest
It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
cntraveler.com
How to See Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone in One Trip
On October 15, 2022, Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance Road reopened to regular visitor traffic after months of repairs. Closed to most travelers since this summer’s historic floods, the route was one of the last remaining road closures affecting travel in and out of the park. According to the National Park Service, 99 percent of Yellowstone's roads are now “effectively [open].”
