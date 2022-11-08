Read full article on original website
Raytown armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Raytown police arrested an armed robbery suspect following a 17-minute police chase through Jackson County Monday night.
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
KC man sentenced for murder during drug deal at Northland Price Chopper
A Clay County judge sentenced Kansas City man for a murder during a 2020 drug deal at a Northland Price Chopper.
Man shot, killed by Kansas City, Kansas police identified
Kansas City Missouri police identified the suspect shot and killed by a Kansas City, Kansas officer after shooting at police Wednesday.
2 jailed after video records Kansas City-area child being beaten
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man and woman face child abuse charges after police responded to reports of a video showing the child's beating, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Terry L. Watson, 34, Independence, Mo., faces Domestic Assault 1st Degree or, in the alternative, Abuse or Neglect...
Lee’s Summit man convicted of $1M extortion scheme
A federal jury convicted a Lee's Summit man in connection with a $1 million extortion scheme targeting a Kansas City victim.
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. officials are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Brandon Michael Helm, 29, of Lawrence as he is wanted on several outstanding warrants for failure to appear. The...
Man shot, killed by KCKPD after shooting at officers
A man was shot and killed by a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department officer after opening fire at police early Wednesday morning.
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
Police shoot and kill man in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead after an encounter with Kansas City, KS police. Officers say they were in the area of Wood Ave. and N. 27th St. at around midnight Wednesday morning to investigate a stolen car. While there, they noticed what they say was a "suspicious" car parked nearby.
Harrisonville man charged in Olathe bank robbery
A man from Harrisonville, Missouri, is charged with robbing an Olathe, Kansas, bank, and attempting to rob a second branch Monday.
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
Overland Park man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of 10-year-old Eudora girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A tragic case has come to a close in the Douglas County court system. An Overland Park, Kansas, man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash. The May 2022 incident killed a 10-year-old Eudora girl and caused injuries to...
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
Shawnee Co. resident robbed at gunpoint, looking for 2 suspects
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint. The resident said he did not recognize […]
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
