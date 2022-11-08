ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Little Apple Post

Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
MAYETTA, KS
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Police shoot and kill man in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead after an encounter with Kansas City, KS police. Officers say they were in the area of Wood Ave. and N. 27th St. at around midnight Wednesday morning to investigate a stolen car. While there, they noticed what they say was a "suspicious" car parked nearby.
KANSAS CITY, KS
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
