At the recent Mitchell County Commissioners meeting commissioners were given an update on the French Broad grant that could bring internet to most homes in Mitchell County. A link was provided for citizens to go online and fill out a form. If you have a home or business in Mitchell County you are encouraged to go to this link which is the North Carolina Broadband Survey. The survey is designed to gather information on locations in the state without adequate internet access and speeds.

MITCHELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO