ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Senior Center Yard Sale

Mitchell County Senior Center will have a yard sale in their library from 9 am til 1 pm on Thursday November 17. One day only, most clothing items are $1, some Christmas decorations too. Senior Center is located in Ledger on road beside P and R gas station.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Madison Sheriff’s Dept. Captures Escaped Inmate

The Madison County Sheriffs Office received information that the inmate who escaped from Davidson County Correctional Institution might possibly be fleeing to Madison County. The Madison County Sheriffs Office was able to identify a potential stolen vehicle from Eastern North Carolina that Johnny Porche was possibly driving. Deputies located the stolen vehicle abandoned in the Paint Fork area of Mars Hill. Once the vehicle was located an all call was sent out to alert and warn all the residents of that area of the potential threat.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Shop Small Saturday in Yancey County

Saturday, November 26 is Shop Small Saturday. Businesses all over Yancey County will have special sales to kick off the holiday shopping season. The Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce reminds you to Shop Small, Shop Local, Shop Yancey County all season long.
WYFF4.com

Hollywild Animal Preserve to host 32nd Holiday Lights Safari

WELLFORD, S.C. — An Upstate park will celebrate 32 years of a holiday tradition later this month, according to officials. Hollywild's Holiday Lights Safari, located at 2325 Hampton Road, in Wellford, will open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, according to a release from the park.
WELLFORD, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Johnny Elmer McGuire

Johnny Elmer McGuire, age 80, of Roan Mountain, passed away on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Avery County he was a son of the late Silas “Frank” and Monnie Lee McGuire. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother and brother, Joe McGuire. Johnny attended Valley Haven Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Benefit Yard Sale

There will be a benefit yard sale at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church at 151 Scronce Creek Road, Burnsville N.C. Friday and Saturday November 11th and 12th from 8:00am – 1:00 pm. Lots of stuff such as lots of Christmas decorations, winter coats, and sweaters. For more information call 828-284-1666.
BURNSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman killed in SUV crash while walking on Morganton street

MORGANTON, N.C. — A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning in Morganton after she was hit by an SUV while walking on a street, authorities confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on a section of N. Green Street near Independence Boulevard. According to Morganton Public Safety, Shamika Louise Lyles was walking north on Green Street when she was hit by the passenger side of an SUV.
MORGANTON, NC
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022

00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell County Residents/Businesses Internet Survey

At the recent Mitchell County Commissioners meeting commissioners were given an update on the French Broad grant that could bring internet to most homes in Mitchell County. A link was provided for citizens to go online and fill out a form. If you have a home or business in Mitchell County you are encouraged to go to this link which is the North Carolina Broadband Survey. The survey is designed to gather information on locations in the state without adequate internet access and speeds.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Two people found dead at Greenville County home, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation started when a woman was reported missing. Deputies said when they arrived at a home on Saw Mill Road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy