Senior Center Yard Sale
Mitchell County Senior Center will have a yard sale in their library from 9 am til 1 pm on Thursday November 17. One day only, most clothing items are $1, some Christmas decorations too. Senior Center is located in Ledger on road beside P and R gas station.
Madison Sheriff’s Dept. Captures Escaped Inmate
The Madison County Sheriffs Office received information that the inmate who escaped from Davidson County Correctional Institution might possibly be fleeing to Madison County. The Madison County Sheriffs Office was able to identify a potential stolen vehicle from Eastern North Carolina that Johnny Porche was possibly driving. Deputies located the stolen vehicle abandoned in the Paint Fork area of Mars Hill. Once the vehicle was located an all call was sent out to alert and warn all the residents of that area of the potential threat.
PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found...
Shop Small Saturday in Yancey County
Saturday, November 26 is Shop Small Saturday. Businesses all over Yancey County will have special sales to kick off the holiday shopping season. The Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce reminds you to Shop Small, Shop Local, Shop Yancey County all season long.
Hollywild Animal Preserve to host 32nd Holiday Lights Safari
WELLFORD, S.C. — An Upstate park will celebrate 32 years of a holiday tradition later this month, according to officials. Hollywild's Holiday Lights Safari, located at 2325 Hampton Road, in Wellford, will open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, according to a release from the park.
Johnny Elmer McGuire
Johnny Elmer McGuire, age 80, of Roan Mountain, passed away on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Avery County he was a son of the late Silas “Frank” and Monnie Lee McGuire. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother and brother, Joe McGuire. Johnny attended Valley Haven Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Road closure in Greer reroutes drivers, causes delays along detour routes
A road project, along Gibbs Shoals Road at West Phillips Road, is blocking off popular roads and rerouting people who live, work or drive in the area.
Nicole hovers over NC mountains and foothills, leaving flooding in its wake
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Several areas in Boone and in Blowing Rock were flooded Friday from Nicole, which was a tropical depression by the time it reached North Carolina. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw residents who live near a creek, which had already flooded once Friday morning, with sandbags outside their doors.
Benefit Yard Sale
There will be a benefit yard sale at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church at 151 Scronce Creek Road, Burnsville N.C. Friday and Saturday November 11th and 12th from 8:00am – 1:00 pm. Lots of stuff such as lots of Christmas decorations, winter coats, and sweaters. For more information call 828-284-1666.
Woman killed in SUV crash while walking on Morganton street
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning in Morganton after she was hit by an SUV while walking on a street, authorities confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on a section of N. Green Street near Independence Boulevard. According to Morganton Public Safety, Shamika Louise Lyles was walking north on Green Street when she was hit by the passenger side of an SUV.
Deadline for flagpole along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Thursday marks the last day a flagpole in Spartanburg County has until it has to be lowered or taken down.
'I was terrified': Spartanburg Co. mother speaks out on bus safety after near accidents
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aiden Walters started kindergarten this year and, according to his mom Kimberly, he is loving every second of it. However, Walters noticed something every morning and afternoon. Drivers not stopping when a bus has their stop sign out. "It’s literally insane. I literally am in fear...
Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022
00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County
Family members said the body found along Aderholt Road in Gaston County is likely that of a man who has been missing for months.
Mitchell County Residents/Businesses Internet Survey
At the recent Mitchell County Commissioners meeting commissioners were given an update on the French Broad grant that could bring internet to most homes in Mitchell County. A link was provided for citizens to go online and fill out a form. If you have a home or business in Mitchell County you are encouraged to go to this link which is the North Carolina Broadband Survey. The survey is designed to gather information on locations in the state without adequate internet access and speeds.
Suspect in Greenville County death investigation identified
The suspect arrested in connection to a Greenville County death investigation has been identified. 21 year old, Tyler Wilkins has been identified as the suspect that was arrested, after two people were found dead inside a home in Marietta.
Two people found dead at Greenville County home, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation started when a woman was reported missing. Deputies said when they arrived at a home on Saw Mill Road...
One dead after single vehicle crash in Spartanburg County
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Upstate. The fatal wreck happened near Turkey Farm Road and Smith Wall Circle in Chesnee.
Investigation underway after dogs found shot within minutes in Cherokee Co.
Beth Osmemt, the humane society's director and treasurer, told 7NEWS animal control picked up the two dogs, Moose and Cash, last week. She said the animal shelter called her team to ask for emergency medical assistance when they learned of the dogs' injuries.
