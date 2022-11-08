Read full article on original website
via.news
Yamana Gold Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose by a staggering 15.93% in 5 sessions from $4.08 to $4.73 at 19:36 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. Yamana Gold’s last close...
via.news
Splunk Stock Impressive Rise On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Splunk rising 13.45% to $81.56 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Splunk’s last close was $71.89,...
via.news
Criteo Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) jumped 9.23% to $25.75 at 15:11 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 6.26% to $11,001.00, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend trading session today. Criteo’s...
via.news
AUD/USD Went Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 7.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:07 EST on Thursday, 10 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.64. AUD/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.546% up from its 52-week low and 16.525% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. AUD/USD’s last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 5.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:07 EST on Thursday, 10 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.68. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.492% up from its 52-week low and 3.154% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
USD/CNH Bearish By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:07 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.17. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.323% up from its 52-week low and 0.239% down from its 52-week high. News about. Eur/usd...
via.news
Global Payments Stock Bearish Momentum With A 20% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) fell by a staggering 20.55% in 10 sessions from $121.88 to $96.83 at 19:37 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. Global Payments’s last close...
via.news
Spotify Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.71% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Spotify rising 9.71% to $78.33 on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 4.45% to $15,236.27, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Spotify’s last close...
via.news
Zillow Group Stock Was Up By 11.18% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zillow Group rising 11.18% to $35.41 on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very bullish trend exchanging session today. Zillow Group’s...
via.news
Platinum Futures Jumps By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 15.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,049.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 26472, 99.99% below its average volume of 12761006028.93. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 11.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,653.48. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.09% up from its 52-week low and 16.19% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Trimble Stock Over 9% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) jumped 9.47% to $59.17 at 16:21 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 6.44% to $11,020.29, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a very up trend trading session today.
via.news
Pool Corporation Stock Was Up By 12.8% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pool Corporation (POOL) rising 12.8% to $338.85 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 7.35% to $11,114.15. Pool Corporation’s last close was $300.40, 48.41% under its 52-week high of $582.27. About Pool Corporation. Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related...
via.news
T. Rowe Price Group Stock 16.42% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) rising 16.42% to $124.71 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 7.35% to $11,114.15. T. Rowe Price Group’s last close was $107.12, 51.91% below its 52-week high of $222.73. About T. Rowe Price Group. T. Rowe Price...
via.news
Intuit Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) jumped 9.33% to $402.93 at 16:13 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 6.44% to $11,020.29, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a very positive trend trading session today. Intuit’s last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,957.80. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.89% up from its 52-week low and 8.45%...
via.news
Tattooed Chef Stock Bullish By 9% At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) jumped 9.76% to $4.50 at 10:59 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 2.48% to $10,353.17, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Teradyne Stock Is 9% Up So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) rose 9.06% to $92.01 at 14:45 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 6.26% to $11,001.00, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a very positive trend trading session today.
via.news
West Pharmaceutical Stock Was Up By 9.39% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with West Pharmaceutical rising 9.39% to $242.32 on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 4.45% to $15,236.27, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. West Pharmaceutical’s...
via.news
Wix.com Stock Was Up By 19.99% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Wix.com rising 19.99% to $83.42 on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ rose 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Wix.com’s last close...
