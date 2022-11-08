(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Copper (HG) is $3.67. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 28626, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380581921.24. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...

1 DAY AGO