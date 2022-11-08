Read full article on original website
Palladium Futures Bearish Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.81% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:54 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,867.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 503, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982711009.28. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Cocoa Futures Went Up By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 8.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,531.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 3191, 99.98% below its average volume of 17549809.09. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 21.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, CBOE (VIX) is $26.40. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 64.69% up from its 52-week low and 32.2% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,957.80. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.89% up from its 52-week low and 8.45%...
USD/EUR Is 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.808% up from its 52-week low and 4.741% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.954% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.9543% for the last session’s close. At 18:11 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.787% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14 and 1.382% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.15.
CBOE Jumps By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.52% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Thursday, 10 November, CBOE (VIX) is $26.44. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.68% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $25.02 and 0.34% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $26.35.
USD/EUR Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.0615% for the last session’s close. At 09:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.99. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.323% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 1.071% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.00.
Yamana Gold Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose by a staggering 15.93% in 5 sessions from $4.08 to $4.73 at 19:36 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. Yamana Gold’s last close...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 11.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,653.48. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.09% up from its 52-week low and 16.19% down from its 52-week high.
USD/JPY Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.8141% for the last session’s close. At 09:14 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $143.75. Regarding USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.009% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $145.22 and 1.913% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.56.
Rock Stock Went Up By Over 11% At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rock (NYSE: RKT) rose by a staggering 11.37% to $7.25 at 10:15 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
AUD/USD Bullish Momentum: 0.767% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 0.7666% for the last session’s close. At 01:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. Concerning AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.242% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 0.955% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
Nikkei 225 Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 2.57% for the last session’s close. At 20:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $28,150.73. Concerning Nikkei 225’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.67% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $27,688.90 and 0.8% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $27,926.50.
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.68% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,940.98. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1142532000, 81.87% below its average volume of 6303378340.57. NASDAQ Composite Range. Concerning...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 2.66% for the last session’s close. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,378.54. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 83316397, 78.1% below its average volume...
Square Stock Impressive Rise On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Square rising 17.16% to $67.03 on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 4.45% to $15,236.27, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very bullish trend exchanging session today. Square’s last close...
Identiv Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) rose 9.55% to $9.75 at 16:14 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 6.44% to $11,020.29, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a very bullish trend exchanging session today. Identiv’s...
NYSE FANG Over 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 9.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,365.38. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.25% up from its 52-week low and 0.01% down from its 52-week high.
Inflation is getting less hot - and the best-case scenario for stocks just played out.
Inflation in October cooled more than expected to 7.7%, down from 8.2% in September — and markets surged on the news.
