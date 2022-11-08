Read full article on original website
EUR/JPY Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 5.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:07 EST on Thursday, 10 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.68. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.492% up from its 52-week low and 3.154% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
CBOE Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 21.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, CBOE (VIX) is $26.40. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 64.69% up from its 52-week low and 32.2% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Natural Gas Futures Over 4% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 4.47% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:51 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.94. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 1276, 99.99% below its average volume of 5783427273.43. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
AUD/USD Went Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 7.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:07 EST on Thursday, 10 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.64. AUD/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.546% up from its 52-week low and 16.525% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. AUD/USD’s last...
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Platinum Futures Jumps By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 15.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,049.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 26472, 99.99% below its average volume of 12761006028.93. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.0615% for the last session’s close. At 09:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.99. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.323% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 1.071% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.00.
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans’ bottom lines and budgets. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job. See Our...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,957.80. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.89% up from its 52-week low and 8.45%...
Corn Futures Bearish Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:09 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Corn (ZC) is $662.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 3987, 95.44% below its average volume of 87518.78. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.68% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,940.98. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1142532000, 81.87% below its average volume of 6303378340.57. NASDAQ Composite Range. Concerning...
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.864% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.864% for the last session’s close. At 09:14 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.98. About USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.53% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.98 and 1.215% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 2.66% for the last session’s close. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,378.54. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 83316397, 78.1% below its average volume...
Yamana Gold Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose by a staggering 15.93% in 5 sessions from $4.08 to $4.73 at 19:36 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. Yamana Gold’s last close...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 11.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,653.48. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.09% up from its 52-week low and 16.19% down from its 52-week high.
Global Payments Stock Bearish Momentum With A 20% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) fell by a staggering 20.55% in 10 sessions from $121.88 to $96.83 at 19:37 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. Global Payments’s last close...
Rock Stock Went Up By Over 11% At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rock (NYSE: RKT) rose by a staggering 11.37% to $7.25 at 10:15 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.86% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.8597% for the last session’s close. At 06:11 EST on Thursday, 10 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.9% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.13 and 0.305% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.15.
Nikkei 225 Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 2.57% for the last session’s close. At 20:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $28,150.73. Concerning Nikkei 225’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.67% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $27,688.90 and 0.8% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $27,926.50.
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Nautilus Is Down By 13%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 13.14% down. Nautilus’s last close was $1.37, 87.98% below its 52-week high of $11.40. The last session, NYSE finished with Nautilus (NLS) dropping 8.67% to $1.37. NYSE dropped 2.03% to $14,587.76,...
