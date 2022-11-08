Read full article on original website
Coffee Futures Bearish By 24% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 24.99% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Coffee (KC) is $162.70. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 640, 96.35% below its average volume of 17564.46. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Bullish By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 10.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,001.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2392, 99.99% below its average volume of 12845796687.47. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.25% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,890.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1, 99.99% below its average volume of 5972466641.98. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Jumps By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Copper (HG) is $3.67. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 28626, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380581921.24. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Three Kroger Locations Unexpectedly, and Permanently, Closing
As a judge temporarily halts the Albertsons merger due to antitrust pressures, three locations are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, WDTV.com, KREM.com, and FOX5Atlanta.com.
EUR/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.78% for the last 10 sessions. At 18:07 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.476% up from its 52-week low and 7.162% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
S&P 500 Over 4% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 4.15% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 10 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,904.31. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 563485938, 74.89% below its average volume of 2244818979.44. S&P 500 Range. About...
IBOVESPA Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 4.38% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $111,771.39. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.32% up from its 52-week low and 8.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,957.80. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.89% up from its 52-week low and 8.45%...
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.68% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,940.98. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1142532000, 81.87% below its average volume of 6303378340.57. NASDAQ Composite Range. Concerning...
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 4.04% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:12 EST on Thursday, 10 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.78% up from its 52-week low and 6.154% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
AUD/USD Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 1.1719% for the last session’s close. At 18:10 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.64. About AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.248% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 1.847% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
Yamana Gold Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose by a staggering 15.93% in 5 sessions from $4.08 to $4.73 at 19:36 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. Yamana Gold’s last close...
Rock Stock Went Up By Over 11% At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rock (NYSE: RKT) rose by a staggering 11.37% to $7.25 at 10:15 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.776% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.7758% for the last session’s close. At 17:06 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. Regarding EUR/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.334% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.836% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
AUD/USD Bullish Momentum: 0.767% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 0.7666% for the last session’s close. At 01:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. Concerning AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.242% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 0.955% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
PayPal Stock Was Up By 9.88% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with PayPal (PYPL) jumping 9.88% to $86.45 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15. PayPal’s last close was $78.68, 65.93% under its 52-week high of $230.97. About PayPal. PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a platform for digital payments that allows merchants...
Peloton Stock Bullish Momentum With A 16.58% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Peloton jumping 16.58% to $9.98 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. Peloton’s last close was $8.56,...
Salesforce Stock 9.96% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Salesforce rising 9.96% to $156.21 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE rose 4.45% to $15,236.27, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very positive trend trading session today. Salesforce’s last close was $142.06,...
Tattooed Chef Stock Bullish By 9% At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) jumped 9.76% to $4.50 at 10:59 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 2.48% to $10,353.17, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
