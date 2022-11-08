ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coffee Futures Bearish By 24% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 24.99% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Coffee (KC) is $162.70. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 640, 96.35% below its average volume of 17564.46. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Bullish By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 10.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,001.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2392, 99.99% below its average volume of 12845796687.47. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.25% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,890.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1, 99.99% below its average volume of 5972466641.98. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Jumps By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Copper (HG) is $3.67. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 28626, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380581921.24. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.78% for the last 10 sessions. At 18:07 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.476% up from its 52-week low and 7.162% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
S&P 500 Over 4% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 4.15% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 10 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,904.31. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 563485938, 74.89% below its average volume of 2244818979.44. S&P 500 Range. About...
IBOVESPA Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 4.38% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $111,771.39. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.32% up from its 52-week low and 8.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.68% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,940.98. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1142532000, 81.87% below its average volume of 6303378340.57. NASDAQ Composite Range. Concerning...
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 4.04% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:12 EST on Thursday, 10 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.78% up from its 52-week low and 6.154% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
AUD/USD Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 1.1719% for the last session’s close. At 18:10 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.64. About AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.248% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 1.847% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
Yamana Gold Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose by a staggering 15.93% in 5 sessions from $4.08 to $4.73 at 19:36 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. Yamana Gold’s last close...
Rock Stock Went Up By Over 11% At Session Start Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rock (NYSE: RKT) rose by a staggering 11.37% to $7.25 at 10:15 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.776% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.7758% for the last session’s close. At 17:06 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. Regarding EUR/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.334% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.836% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
AUD/USD Bullish Momentum: 0.767% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 0.7666% for the last session’s close. At 01:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. Concerning AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.242% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 0.955% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
PayPal Stock Was Up By 9.88% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with PayPal (PYPL) jumping 9.88% to $86.45 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15. PayPal’s last close was $78.68, 65.93% under its 52-week high of $230.97. About PayPal. PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a platform for digital payments that allows merchants...
Peloton Stock Bullish Momentum With A 16.58% Rise On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Peloton jumping 16.58% to $9.98 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. Peloton’s last close was $8.56,...
Salesforce Stock 9.96% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Salesforce rising 9.96% to $156.21 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE rose 4.45% to $15,236.27, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very positive trend trading session today. Salesforce’s last close was $142.06,...
Tattooed Chef Stock Bullish By 9% At Session Start Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) jumped 9.76% to $4.50 at 10:59 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 2.48% to $10,353.17, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
