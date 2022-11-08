ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Did Kari Lake's appearance help her win votes? Sadly, the answer may be yes

Suddenly, Kari Lake is everywhere.  And despite her election-denying, drag queen-equivocating, “BDE“-admiring ways, she now has a real shot at winning the Arizona gubernatorial race. It won’t matter that she was once far behind Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is paving her path to victory on surging MAGA stardom and showing us why she earned the...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs leads Kari Lake in Arizona governor's race; Cochise County continues hand count plan; New stores in the Valley

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Democrat Katie Hobbs continues to lead Republican Kari Lake as the latest Arizona governor election results trickle in. Cochise County officials are proceeding with a hand count of every ballot cast in Tuesday's election, despite a...
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

In Arizona, Shouts of ‘Fraud’ Again

PHOENIX, Ariz.—The Watchers tend to show up at sundown—or so I’d heard. And yesterday evening, I went looking for them. Around 7 p.m., at a ballot drop-off site next to a juvenile-detention center in Mesa, just east of Phoenix, I sat on a concrete bench and waited under the parking lot’s bright lights. A steady stream of cars drove through, and people hopped out to slip their green mail-in-ballot envelopes into the big metal box. After two hours, the Watchers arrived: three women in camp chairs, sitting far enough away in the semi-darkness to not be easily noticed. Each peered at the ballot box through a set of binoculars.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona county's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county’s plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday during which opponents presented their case and called witnesses. An appeal of the judge’s decision is likely. Election Day is Tuesday. McGinley said the county board of supervisors overstepped its legal authority by ordering the county recorder to count all...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Republicans lead race for Arizona House, Senate control by slim margins

PHOENIX – The next Arizona Legislature is on track to look a lot like the last one, although several races were close enough to potentially flip as more votes are counted. According to results available as of Thursday morning, Republicans were leading for 16 Senate seats and 31 House seats. If that holds, the GOP will have the same one-seat advantage in each chamber as in the current Legislature.
ARIZONA STATE

