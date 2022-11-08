The BBC has appointed an independent safeguarding expert to assist its investigation into what was known about DJ Tim Westwood’s conduct while he worked at the broadcaster, with a call for evidence period now extended to allow more people to come forwards. Jahnine Davis, an expert in the safeguarding of young people, will work with Gemma White QC of Linklaters to assist with the review. White noted Davis would be available to join conversations and meetings as she compiles the extensive document. A joint Guardian newspaper and BBC investigation into Westwood’s conduct during his 20 years at the BBC last year revealed...

1 DAY AGO