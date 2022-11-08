Read full article on original website
Norway princess quits royal duties for alternative medicine
Norway's Princess Märtha Louise has relinquished her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiancé, a self-styled shaman. The Princess will keep her title, but is surrendering official duties to "create a clearer dividing line" between her private and royal role. Her fiancé, Durek...
Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'
Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached a custody agreement regarding their two sons following the pair's split in June. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement Tuesday to PEOPLE. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."
Tim Westwood Scandal: BBC Appoints Independent Safeguarding Expert To Assist Review; Call For Evidence Extended
The BBC has appointed an independent safeguarding expert to assist its investigation into what was known about DJ Tim Westwood’s conduct while he worked at the broadcaster, with a call for evidence period now extended to allow more people to come forwards. Jahnine Davis, an expert in the safeguarding of young people, will work with Gemma White QC of Linklaters to assist with the review. White noted Davis would be available to join conversations and meetings as she compiles the extensive document. A joint Guardian newspaper and BBC investigation into Westwood’s conduct during his 20 years at the BBC last year revealed...
Teacher's Pet case: 'Tell us where mum is', Chris Dawson's daughter begs
The daughter of an Australian woman whose murder was the subject of a popular podcast has begged her father to reveal the location of the body. The family of Chris Dawson addressed him in court on Thursday as part of his sentencing hearing. It comes weeks after Dawson was found...
Record 7.1m people in England waiting for NHS hospital treatment
The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high. A total of 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, NHS England said. This is up from 7 million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
The UK has a plan to create a circular fashion ecosystem
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The British Fashion Council (BFC) wants to make the UK a leader in circular economies, and it has set out a roadmap to get there. In a new report published today, the BFC outlines its vision...
Wane insists England have not had easy ride in Rugby League World Cup
Shaun Wane has rubbished the suggestion that the Rugby League World Cup has been structured in favour of England
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland
Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
South East Coast Ambulance Service declares critical incident
A critical incident has been declared by an ambulance service that covers four counties. South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said IT issues on Thursday night caused it to move to back-up telephone systems. It was still answering calls and responding to patients but it urged people to only call...
European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights
The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
