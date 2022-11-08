Read full article on original website
Early Twitter investor and Musk pal warns the billionaire is surrounded by ‘yes men’ and is ‘stoking insanity’
Chris Sacca says Musk has surrounded himself with “sycophantic and opportunistic” people who won’t challenge his ideas.
CNBC
Elon Musk took over a struggling business with Twitter and has quickly made it worse
General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
hotnewhiphop.com
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Permanently Suspend “Parody” Accounts As Users Impersonate Him
Elon Musk says that Twitter will permanently suspend verified accounts impersonating other people. Elon Musk says that Twitter will be permanently suspending verified users who impersonate other people, as a wave of accounts have changed their names to “Elon Musk” while making fun of the platform’s new owner.
Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst
Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Trump almost bailed on Truth Social after ‘meltdown’ and now regrets being convinced to stay – report
Former president Donald Trump almost defected from Truth Social to join a rival platform called Gettr launched by former aide Jason Miller, a Washington Post report has revealed. The report detailed the meeting Mr Trump had with the co-founders of his post-presidential startup Trump Media & Technology Group — Andy...
Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ says Elon Musk is a ‘lunatic’ when it comes to social media regulation
Nouriel Roubini worries about Elon Musk, a self-described “free-speech absolutist,” running Twitter. Nouriel Roubini believes Elon Musk’s decision to buy Twitter was “a very bad idea,” and he considers the Tesla CEO “a bit of a lunatic” when it comes to regulating—or not regulating—speech on the social network.
Elon Musk urges Twitter followers to vote Republican for ‘shared power’
Twitter owner and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has urged his more than 100 million Twitter followers to vote for Republicans in House and Senate races, citing the supposed benefits of divided government under Democratic President Joe Biden. In a series of posts on the website he bought last month, Mr...
Twitter is asking dozens of laid off workers to return days after firing half its workforce, report says OLD
Twitter is reportedly asking dozens of its laid-off employees to come back to work with the company again, days after it fired nearly half its workforce.Some of the staff being asked to return were laid off by mistake and others are employees whose work may be needed to build new features on the platform that the company’s new boss Elon Musk envisions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Merely days after closing the deal to buy Twitter for $44bn and becoming the new owner of the company, the Tesla and SpaceX chief began mass layoffs at the company...
Elon Musk putting Twitter behind a paywall could ‘sound the death knell’ for the social media platform, experts say
Elon Musk is reportedly considering putting Twitter behind a paywall. Elon Musk’s plans to charge a monthly fee of $8 for Twitter users to verify their accounts has been met with widespread resistance—but his plans to monetize the platform could go even further. According to Platformer, a newsletter...
Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn
As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
msn.com
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
Donald Trump’s Commitment to Truth Social Is Reportedly Being Put to the Test Amid Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover
There is a lot happening right now in Donald Trump’s world: legal cases, a brewing fight with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and his reported 2024 presidential campaign. However, there is one tricky situation that he would probably like to get himself out of — but can’t — when it comes to his Truth Social platform.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla is now the third most valuable car brand as Elon Musk falls from the US$200 billionaires list
Tesla has shot up to third place in the world's most valuable car company brand rankings for this year, thanks to a combination of a rapid market capitalization rise and the ever-growing name recognition value of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The Interbrand ranking puts Toyota at a first place, just as last year, with a 10% increase in brand value to nearly US$60 billion, while Mercedes-Benz is placed second with US$56 billion and a similar 10% increase from 2021.
Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform
New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.
Elon Musk cites "difficult times ahead" in abruptly scrapping Twitter's work-from-home policy
New Twitter owner, Elon Musk, sent his first email to employees late Wednesday to alert them of the social media company's new rules: Working from home will no longer be permitted, with staffers expected to be in the office at least 40 hours a week. Musk — who titled his...
This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 13)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. COVER STORY: Fighting back against ageism. Recent studies have found that over 93% of...
tipranks.com
Shareholders Bid Adieu to Twitter Stock
Twitter shares cease trading on the NYSE effective today. Shareholders have received their fair share for investing in the company through the entire turmoil, while Musk and associates strive to bring notable changes to the social media platform. Twitter shares officially delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today,...
