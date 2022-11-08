ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Elon Musk took over a struggling business with Twitter and has quickly made it worse

General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
Fortune

Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
The Independent

Twitter is asking dozens of laid off workers to return days after firing half its workforce, report says OLD

Twitter is reportedly asking dozens of its laid-off employees to come back to work with the company again, days after it fired nearly half its workforce.Some of the staff being asked to return were laid off by mistake and others are employees whose work may be needed to build new features on the platform that the company’s new boss Elon Musk envisions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Merely days after closing the deal to buy Twitter for $44bn and becoming the new owner of the company, the Tesla and SpaceX chief began mass layoffs at the company...
TheDailyBeast

Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn

As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla is now the third most valuable car brand as Elon Musk falls from the US$200 billionaires list

Tesla has shot up to third place in the world's most valuable car company brand rankings for this year, thanks to a combination of a rapid market capitalization rise and the ever-growing name recognition value of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The Interbrand ranking puts Toyota at a first place, just as last year, with a 10% increase in brand value to nearly US$60 billion, while Mercedes-Benz is placed second with US$56 billion and a similar 10% increase from 2021.
Deadline

Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform

New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
UPI News

Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.
CBS News

This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 13)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. COVER STORY: Fighting back against ageism. Recent studies have found that over 93% of...
ALASKA STATE
tipranks.com

Shareholders Bid Adieu to Twitter Stock

Twitter shares cease trading on the NYSE effective today. Shareholders have received their fair share for investing in the company through the entire turmoil, while Musk and associates strive to bring notable changes to the social media platform. Twitter shares officially delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today,...
CBS News

CBS News

569K+
Followers
71K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy