disneyfoodblog.com
Disney CEO Says Disney World Annual Pass Program Could Provide “Flexibility”
If you want to know how The Walt Disney Company is doing as a whole, it’s a good idea to pay attention to its quarterly earnings reports. Four times a year, Disney executives speak to investors and shareholders about the company’s financial achievements and goals, and we often hear updates about what’s coming to the parks and streaming services as well.
disneyfoodblog.com
Many Disney Fans Do NOT Recommend Going to the Parks at Christmas. Here’s Why.
It’s no secret that visiting Disney World during the holiday season can be truly magical. You might be visiting to check out EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, or maybe you just want to stroll around and take in all the holiday vibes. But not everyone thinks Christmastime is the best time to visit, and we had to know what people think about visiting during the holidays. We asked DFB readers, “Would you recommend going to Disney World at Christmas time?” Here is what a few of our readers told us!
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything You Can Get for FREE at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Disney World
As Olaf would say, “Happy merry holly jolly seasons greetings here!”. It’s time for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to kick off in Disney World, and we’re ready to check out the celebrations! This is the first year the party has taken place officially since 2019, and many guests are EXCITED. (Tickets are already selling out!) So to get ya ready, we’re sharing the list of things that you can get for FREE at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Chapek Says Disney Parks Demand Still Outpaces Capacity and More During Q4 Earnings Call
The Walt Disney Company reported to its investors today about its latest earnings, as well as earnings for the past year. The numbers reported today confirmed the explosion of growth in Disney’s Parks revenue this year, and the continuing challenges the company is having in making its streaming service — Disney+ — profitable.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Updates Cancelation Policies Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Central Florida has been hit hard by the hurricane season this year. First, Hurricane Ian caused heavy rainfall, winds, flooding, and closures at Disney World back in September. Now, Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way, and there are some important Disney World updates you need to know if you’re traveling currently or soon.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: NO Availability at Disney World Hotels With Storm On the Way
Disney World has already been affected by Hurricane Ian this year, and now a new storm is forcing closures, cancellations, and more. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall on Florida’s East Coast early Thursday morning. And Disney World is making plans now to deal with the potentially severe weather.
disneyfoodblog.com
Find Out if YOU Qualify For This 20% Off Disney Discount
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Christmas will be here before we know it and that means it’s time to start shopping!. We’ve seen some amazing Disney deals on Amazon, new Disney jewelry, Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: 3 NEW Holiday Treats at the Giant Gingerbread House in Disney World
It’s officially the holiday season in Disney World, and there are all kinds of ways to celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, see the decorations in the parks, take a look at the merchandise, and more. One of the fun things to see on your holiday trip to Disney World are the gingerbread displays. The giant gingerbread house just went up in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and we’re checking out the treats that are sold out of it!
disneyfoodblog.com
You’ll Wish You Had Six More of This Disney’s Hollywood Studios Dessert!
Cue Mariah Carey because it is officially the holidays in Disney World!. The decorations are up, the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has already happened, and the holiday snacks are arriving in full force. We’re busy trying them all, but the one we’re telling you about now? Well, it’s as pretty as a holiday postcard (and we almost feel guilty eating it — ALMOST).
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Disney World Closing Water Park for Anticipated Tropical Storm
We have been watching Subtropical Storm Nicole as it has approached Florida’s East Coast, and it is now close enough to begin potentially affecting your Disney World vacation plans later this week. Disney World has announced the closure of some of its resorts, and the cancellation of a dinner...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS and VIDEOS: What Disney World Looks Like After Tropical Storm Nicole
It’s been an interesting week at Disney World, to say the least. With Tropical Storm Nicole on the way, we saw the Orlando International Airport close, and the Disney parks and Disney Springs soon followed suit. Disney World did reopen today, so let’s take a look at what things look like there now.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: WHEN Disney World Will Reopen Following the Phased Hurricane Nicole Closures Announced
On Wednesday, tropical storm Nicole was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane. Disney World also announced a phased closure for the parks, water parks, some hotels, and Disney Springs. The parks and Disney Springs closed early the evening of November 9th. Disney shared that the parks would reopen the following...
disneyfoodblog.com
We FINALLY Know What’s Happening with Tarzan’s Treehouse in Disneyland Resort
There are some exciting changes happening at Disneyland, like new characters in Avengers Campus, a Splash Mountain makeover, and a revamp of Mickey’s Toontown. Another change happening is over in Adventureland at Tarzan’s Treehouse. The treehouse, which has been themed to Tarzan since 1999, has been closed since September of 2022. We’ve known that it would be re-themed, but we did not know what the new concept would be — until now! We FINALLY know what’s going on with the treehouse in Dinseyland park!
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Disney World Quietly Removes Resort Closures From Its Website
If there’s one thing we know about hurricane forecasts, it’s that they change. And we are seeing those changes in action today as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the Florida coastline. It appears Disney World has reversed its earlier decision to close some resort areas during the storm. Earlier...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Stops Offering New Park Passes As Storm Approaches
A Tropical Storm system approaching Central Florida is prompting closures and other changes at Disney World today. If you were planning to visit a Disney World park later this week, that Subtropical Storm named Nicole may affect your plans. Late Monday night, Disney World updated its Park Pass availability calendar...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Do Disney World in Just Two Days
If you’re in the situation where you really want to go to Disney World, but you’ve only got two days to get it all done…don’t freak out yet. It may seem like a daunting task (because there’s SO much to do across the property!), but a short vacation is completely doable. That’s why we’re sharing our tips for how to have a successful trip in just two days!
disneyfoodblog.com
OVER 40(!!) NEW Snacks Are Coming to Disney World
The holidays have officially arrived in Disney World!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is in full swing, the Christmas tree is up in Magic Kingdom, and other special holiday offerings have appeared. While we already know about a bunch of holiday snacks that have arrived in Disney World, now we’ve got a FULL LIST of the holiday snacks coming to Disney World’s hotels!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Is Disney LYING to Us?
Don’t be fooled! Sometimes, what you’ll see and hear from Disney World isn’t exactly the truth and nothing but the truth. So let’s debunk the lies of Disney TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the Is Disney LYING to Us?. Are...
disneyfoodblog.com
This Christmas Cookie Churro Was NOT What We Expected in Disney World
There are SO many new treats at Magic Kingdom right now!. We’re talking about dozens of sweets for the holiday season, including some that are exclusive to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. We’ve been trying out all the goodies, and now we’re diving into our next one — a special holiday churro!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW Mickey Mouse Haunted Mansion Collection Is Online NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some pretty incredible Haunted Mansion merchandise releases lately, and now it’s time to grab your wallets because yet another collection dedicated to this apparition-filled attraction has dropped online!
