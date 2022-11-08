Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh, Andres Munoz and Jesse Winker undergo offseason surgeries
LAS VEGAS — Jerry Dipoto didn’t have all the medical details surrounding their surgical procedures — only that they were successful — and the timelines to recovery were general and vague. But the Mariners president of baseball operations was optimistic that the respective offseason surgeries for...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fredy Montero one of nine Sounders who could leave Seattle in MLS expansion draft
Sounders original Fredy Montero and keeper Stefan Cleveland are among the nine players the club left unprotected for Friday’s expansion draft. MLS is onboarding St. Louis City SC to be the league’s 29th team beginning with the 2023 season. The draft begins at 4 p.m. PT and will be streamed on YouTube and MLSsoccer.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners announce spring training game times for 2023 Cactus League
With most tickets for spring training games going on sale in a week, Major League Baseball and the Mariners announced the start times for the 2023 Cactus League schedule. The Mariners will play all of their home games at the Peoria Stadium in the Peoria Sports Complex. The Mariners will...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners transaction tracker: Follow the latest on offseason trades, rumors and signings
It’s a reminder that Jerry Dipoto didn’t necessarily need to repeat for those that follow the Mariners or Major League Baseball, particularly when it comes to transactional activity in the offseason and during the season. The man of a million moves has never been afraid to add or...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners star Julio Rodriguez wins AL Silver Slugger award
Following a brilliant rookie year that set multiple records for Major League Baseball and the Mariners, all that’s remaining in the award season for Julio Rodriguez to earn/win is the Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year. The latest accolade for the Mariners' precocious superstar came Thursday afternoon...
Yakima Herald Republic
Morning Briefing: Nov. 11, 2022
WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia on Thursday, accused of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into “sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment” within the team. The individual club...
