Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Fredy Montero one of nine Sounders who could leave Seattle in MLS expansion draft

Sounders original Fredy Montero and keeper Stefan Cleveland are among the nine players the club left unprotected for Friday’s expansion draft. MLS is onboarding St. Louis City SC to be the league’s 29th team beginning with the 2023 season. The draft begins at 4 p.m. PT and will be streamed on YouTube and MLSsoccer.com.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners announce spring training game times for 2023 Cactus League

With most tickets for spring training games going on sale in a week, Major League Baseball and the Mariners announced the start times for the 2023 Cactus League schedule. The Mariners will play all of their home games at the Peoria Stadium in the Peoria Sports Complex. The Mariners will...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners star Julio Rodriguez wins AL Silver Slugger award

Following a brilliant rookie year that set multiple records for Major League Baseball and the Mariners, all that’s remaining in the award season for Julio Rodriguez to earn/win is the Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year. The latest accolade for the Mariners' precocious superstar came Thursday afternoon...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Morning Briefing: Nov. 11, 2022

WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia on Thursday, accused of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into “sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment” within the team. The individual club...
WASHINGTON, DC

