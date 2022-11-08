Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Answering 4 questions after Seahawks’ Week 9 win

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ offensive success is validation for coordinator Shane Waldron
I'm not sure talk-show host is in Shane Waldron's future. I don't picture the Seahawks offensive coordinator energizing a studio with his effervescence or going viral with an array of sound bites. Some guys own the room when they walk in it. Waldron's more the guy who would observe the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks arrive in Munich, hope for ‘crazy and loud’ environment vs. Bucs
MUNICH — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called a roughly 24-hour period that included meetings and a practice in Renton, a flight to Munich and another practice once the team arrived “like the longest day ever." But safety Quandre Diggs wasn’t fooled. “The coaches got an extra day...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks take a page from 2018, embrace ‘field trip’ to Germany
MUNICH — For the Seahawks, Wednesday segued into Thursday without the benefit of a night’s sleep other than the fitful one on an interminable plane flight from Seattle across the Atlantic Ocean onto another continent. “It felt like one big day," quarterback Geno Smith said. And yet there...
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:55 p.m. EST
Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain, 25-15 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy night. The Panthers piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field goals after he missed two critical kicks in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons 11 days earlier. Marcus Mariota finished 19 of 30 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and intercepted once. Atlanta fell to 4-6, leaving Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alone atop the NFC South at 4-5.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks QB Geno Smith can’t escape Russell Wilson shadow even in Germany
MUNICH — For as long as he’s the Seahawks quarterback, Geno Smith doesn’t figure to ever fully escape the shadow of Russell Wilson. But maybe eventually it won’t loom as large as it does in this, his first season as Wilson’s full-time successor as starter.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fredy Montero one of nine Sounders who could leave Seattle in MLS expansion draft
Sounders original Fredy Montero and keeper Stefan Cleveland are among the nine players the club left unprotected for Friday’s expansion draft. MLS is onboarding St. Louis City SC to be the league’s 29th team beginning with the 2023 season. The draft begins at 4 p.m. PT and will be streamed on YouTube and MLSsoccer.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Morning Briefing: Nov. 11, 2022
WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia on Thursday, accused of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into “sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment” within the team. The individual club...
Matt’s Take
Bronson Arroyo joins Matt’s Take Bronson Arroyo kindly joined Matt’s Take this week for a Q & A. Brons
