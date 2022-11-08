ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Louisiana's DCFS head resigns after child dies from fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services resigned Thursday, nearly two weeks after a second child died in Baton Rouge due to a fentanyl overdose — despite a warning to check on the baby, 10 days before their death. Following...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

St. Charles Parish Election Results 2022

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in St. Charles Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Incumbents win all in Louisiana congressional races

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins won a fourth term Tuesday, fending off a challenge from prosecutor and fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, who mounted a challenge focused in part on discontent with the pace of federal aid in reaching the state’s hurricane-battered southwestern region. Hoggatt had...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states

All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Mayoral candidates early votes results

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are 19 mayor seats up for grabs in the November 8 election. KTVE looks at 4 of those races Mayoral candidates for the town of Sterlington. “I’m going to see the sewer rates. I’m going to start cleaning up our town making sure it looks beautiful. I’m going to look into […]
STERLINGTON, LA
WWL-TV

Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed

While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana Election Day 2022: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here. Here’s what you need to know for Nov. 8 Louisiana midterms. Look at the midterm election results in real-time. Hear from BRProud’s team live in the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Get results from the BRProud...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Voters undecided on Democrat utility regulator, sending race to runoff

Election Day campaign volunteers greet motorists at an Uptown New Orleans intersection Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana had a few surprises on Election Day but none related to the races on the ballot. More than 1.3 million residents voted Tuesday, reelecting the state’s Republican-heavy congressional delegation and sending a key Public Service Commission race to a December runoff.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters

Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it

Rep. Edmond Jordan (center), D-Baton Rouge, opposed an amendment he sponsored on slavery and involuntary servitude (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With ballots still being counted Tuesday night, six out of 10 Louisiana voters have opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy