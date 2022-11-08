Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
KTBS
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
fox8live.com
By the numbers, Louisiana’s election night offered fascinating results
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Delve deeper into the numbers of Tuesday’s midterm election in Louisiana, and you never know what you might find:. 23 years old, the age of newly elected Bogalusa mayor Tyrin Truong, who unseated two-term incumbent Wendy Perrette. 41.3 percent voter turnout in Orleans Parish for...
What’s in store for Governor Edwards’ last year in office after midterm election results
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The midterm elections are still going on in some parts of the country but here at home all of our races have been called. The big question now is will there be any shift in legislative power on the state level?. The governor still has...
KTBS
Louisiana's DCFS head resigns after child dies from fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services resigned Thursday, nearly two weeks after a second child died in Baton Rouge due to a fentanyl overdose — despite a warning to check on the baby, 10 days before their death. Following...
WWL-TV
St. Charles Parish Election Results 2022
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in St. Charles Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat...
LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022
Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State here.
kalb.com
Incumbents win all in Louisiana congressional races
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins won a fourth term Tuesday, fending off a challenge from prosecutor and fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, who mounted a challenge focused in part on discontent with the pace of federal aid in reaching the state’s hurricane-battered southwestern region. Hoggatt had...
Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states
All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WDSU
Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
Louisiana Mayoral candidates early votes results
Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are 19 mayor seats up for grabs in the November 8 election. KTVE looks at 4 of those races Mayoral candidates for the town of Sterlington. “I’m going to see the sewer rates. I’m going to start cleaning up our town making sure it looks beautiful. I’m going to look into […]
theadvocate.com
'Fiscal cliff' ahead for Louisiana coastal restoration efforts, report warns
Louisiana’s expensive fight against land loss is headed for a “fiscal cliff,” with the bulk of coastal restoration funding set to run out by 2032, a state watchdog group warned in a new report. The state’s 50-year Coastal Master Plan relies heavily on $8.7 billion in fines...
WWL-TV
Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
theadvocate.com
See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed
While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
brproud.com
Louisiana Election Day 2022: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here. Here’s what you need to know for Nov. 8 Louisiana midterms. Look at the midterm election results in real-time. Hear from BRProud’s team live in the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Get results from the BRProud...
Bomb Threat Temporarily Shuts Down Louisiana Polling Station
Local officials determined that the threat was related to the school and not the election.
KTBS
Voters undecided on Democrat utility regulator, sending race to runoff
Election Day campaign volunteers greet motorists at an Uptown New Orleans intersection Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana had a few surprises on Election Day but none related to the races on the ballot. More than 1.3 million residents voted Tuesday, reelecting the state’s Republican-heavy congressional delegation and sending a key Public Service Commission race to a December runoff.
Should Willie Robertson Consider a Run For Louisiana Governor?
Though it was a completely informal poll, the results were astonishing. Not surprising, but certainly astonishing. Yesterday, on Election Day, with most of the area suffering from political fatigue, we decided to lighten things somewhat with our own fictitious election. As John Bel Edwards will be ineligible to run for...
kadn.com
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
KTBS
Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it
Rep. Edmond Jordan (center), D-Baton Rouge, opposed an amendment he sponsored on slavery and involuntary servitude (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With ballots still being counted Tuesday night, six out of 10 Louisiana voters have opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence.
