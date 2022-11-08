Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Monterey County DA will not seek death penalty against man charged with murdering Salinas Police officer
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced that her office will not seek the death penalty against Gustavo Morales. Video Player: Salinas police officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. End of Watch call. Morales was charged with the first-degree murder of Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado...
Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict.
KSBW.com
UFC champ Cain Velasquez to stand trial in San Jose shooting case
SAN JOSE, Calif. — UFC champ Cain Velasquez will stand trial for charges stemming from the alleged shooting of a man accused of molesting his child. Video Player: Cain Velasquez Fired at, Rammed Truck Carrying Man Charged With Molesting Family Member: DA. He's facing attempted murder, assault and weapons...
KSBW.com
Cain Velasquez Released From San Jose Main Jail After Posting Bail
Cain Velasquez, the former UFC champ accused of attempted murder, walked out of the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose around midnight Wednesday, after posting bail, with his case likely to go to trial next year. He spent the last eight months behind bars. "I just feel blessed,"...
San Jose police arrest suspect who reportedly pointed gun at kids
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police announced on Thursday the arrest of a man they believed pointed a gun at three juveniles back in September.After a month-long search, police arrested 20-year-old Sumeet Khaira on Nov. 3 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm. The arrest stems from a report from three juveniles, ages 11-13 years old, who said that on the evening of Sept. 23, around 7:15 p.m., a man in a car approached them while they walked on McLaughlin Avenue. The man, later identified as Khaira, spoke to the trio and after an exchange of words, pointed a handgun with an illegal high-capacity magazine at them. He then sped away and the juveniles reported the incident to the police.Using license plate readers and other investigative tools, police tracked down Khaira and arrested him in San Jose. When they took him into custody he had the firearm with the illegal magazine on him. Officers booked him into San Jose Main County Jail, where he remains.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Gaarde #4560 of the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.
MMA Fighting
Cain Velasquez makes first statement after being released from jail on $1 million bail
Cain Velasquez was all smiles as he left a holding facility in Santa Clara County, Calif. after spending the last eight months in jail pending trial on attempted murder charges. Early Wednesday morning, the former UFC heavyweight champion was officially released after he posted $1 million in bail. The decision...
Man convicted of murder for hire in 2016 killing
(BCN) — A federal jury convicted an Oakland man of murder for hire in a 2016 killing in East Oakland. Burte Gucci Rhodes, also known as Moeshawn, was found guilty Friday in a federal court in San Francisco for his involvement in the murder of Louisiana native Trince Thibodeaux, 28, on March 22, 2016, according […]
rwcpulse.com
Teen driver involved in fatal Redwood City car crash may face vehicular manslaughter charges
The 17-year-old driver of a car that collided with another, resulting in the death of two and the injury of four others Friday night, may face charges for vehicular manslaughter, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The minor, whose name has not been released, is currently at...
Man expected to live following shooting on Seventh Street in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Union City but is expected to live, police said. Officers were sent at 1:18 a.m. to the 33500 block of Seventh Street immediately following the shooting and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple bullet wounds, according to police. The […]
EXCLUSIVE: Fired Vallejo officer involved in fatal shootings gets job with Broadmoor police
Ryan McMahon was one of six Vallejo officers who shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. After being fired for unsafe conduct, he now has a job with another police department.
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the collision occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The SUV driver remained on the scene.San Jose police said the incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.There are no further details at this time.
Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco have arrested a man who allegedly tried to rob a woman on a Muni bus one month ago. Police learned of the incident when the woman walked into the Mission District police station about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 7 to report the robbery.
Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving SUV, Motorcycle in San Jose
San Jose police are investigating a deadly crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. According to SJPD, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital. While the driver of...
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?
1-year-old Daphne Webb lived in the 800 block of Greenridge Drive off Keller Avenue with her father, John Anthony Webb, and her grandmother in Oakland, California. Daphne's 87-year-old grandmother suffered from dementia. John had custody of Daphne while his wife and her mother, Kiana Davis-Webb, lived in a rehabilitation home in Oakland.
Families of 8 VTA mass shooting victims reach settlement with transit agency
SAN JOSE – Families of eight Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employees who were killed in a 2021 mass shooting announced the settlement of legal claims against the transit agency.According to a joint statement with the VTA, the families of Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, Adrian Balleza, Alex Ward Fritch, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, Paul Delacruz Megia, Timothy Michael Romo, Michael Joseph Rudometkin, and Taptejdeep Singh have settled with the agency and have agreed to withdraw their lawsuits.The family of the ninth shooting victim, Lars Kelpler Lane, has not reached a settlement, the agency said."While nothing will bring back the tragic loss of...
Silicon Valley inmates have complex path to early release, lack resources once they’re out
JOSEPH VEJAR DIDN’T believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting...
KSBW.com
Sand City man arrested for gun possession while out on bail
SEASIDE, Calif. — The Monterey Police Department arrested a Sand City man for gun and drug paraphernalia possession. 53-year-old Frank Gonzales was arrested on Oct. 21 after police served a search warrant related to gun and drug possession. Police say Gonzales committed several penal code violations, including having a...
