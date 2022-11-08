SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police announced on Thursday the arrest of a man they believed pointed a gun at three juveniles back in September.After a month-long search, police arrested 20-year-old Sumeet Khaira on Nov. 3 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm. The arrest stems from a report from three juveniles, ages 11-13 years old, who said that on the evening of Sept. 23, around 7:15 p.m., a man in a car approached them while they walked on McLaughlin Avenue. The man, later identified as Khaira, spoke to the trio and after an exchange of words, pointed a handgun with an illegal high-capacity magazine at them. He then sped away and the juveniles reported the incident to the police.Using license plate readers and other investigative tools, police tracked down Khaira and arrested him in San Jose. When they took him into custody he had the firearm with the illegal magazine on him. Officers booked him into San Jose Main County Jail, where he remains.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Gaarde #4560 of the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO