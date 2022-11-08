ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Lyft offering discounted rides to the polls on Election Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joey Gill
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvnYs_0j2PIg4400

( WJBF ) — Election Day is Tuesday, and everyone is entitled to get out and vote. If for one reason or another you can’t make it to the polls because of transportation, rideshare company Lyft is offering a discount to help you get there.

You can get 50 percent off a ride to and/or from the polls using promo code VOTE22 . The code will be available to use during voting hours and will cover up to $10.

Centre County polls to be monitored by DOJ

The company is also partnering with non-profits to provide access to free and heavily discounted rides in underserved communities.

This year, fellow rideshare company Uber isn’t providing any exclusive discounts to the polls except for election workers. According to People , the company will cover the full cost of rides to and from a poll worker’s assigned location for those who signed up via Power the Polls and will be available through Wednesday.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

And if exercising your vote isn’t sweet enough during this critical election cycle, here’s how you can treat yourself to a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on Election Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Crews fight ‘major forest fire’ in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Several fire departments from multiple counties fought what was described as a “major forest fire” in Elk County. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. fire crews were called to help control and put out the wildfire along Winslow Hill in Benezette. One person was reportedly sent to the hospital […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday his endorsements won Ron DeSantis the Florida governor’s seat. But he said DeSantis, now seen as Trump’s primary rival for the GOP presidential nomination, could have been more gracious. Trump spoke exclusively to NewsNation about DeSantis, midterms and election...
FLORIDA STATE
WTAJ

Mother, son accused of attacking Altoona man, stealing his car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police said they were caught on camera with others attacking a man and then stealing his Impala. Police were called to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue in Altoona at around 11 p.m., Oct. 27, and found a man who said he was […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with selling ‘Playtime’ heroin to police informant

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after police say he sold heroin to an informant. Damien Hild, 31, messaged and called the informant through Facebook Messenger on Aug. 4, 2021 where they discussed buying a bundle of heroin for $120, according to court documents. Altoona police said Hild later met […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to brush fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -Crews responded to a brush in Blair County on Tuesday. At around noon were called to the Riggles Gap area of Antis Township. The fire was near Moser Road and firefighters were called from Bellwood. Other surrounding area crews were called to the site as well. The fire was quickly controlled […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race

(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate for John Fetterman

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant most of Oz’s votes had already been […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Three children, driver injured in Centre County school bus crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A school bus crash Wednesday in Centre County resulted in children along with the driver being sent to the hospital, according to a news release. At 7:49 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Greens Valley Road for a bus crash with entrapment. When crews arrived at the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Is “Trumpism” dead in Pennsylvania after Oz, Mastriano losses?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano were both endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Both won their competitive primaries, but both ultimately lost their general election campaigns. “Certainly not helpful to the quote-unquote Trump brand,” says Pete Shelly. It’s not just Democrats pointing fingers. Republican […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy