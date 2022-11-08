ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University

Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
NORTON SHORES, MI
MLive.com

New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety

ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP MEETING MINUTES October 17, 2022

Stockbridge Township Supervisor CG Lantis called the Regular Stockbridge Township Board Meeting to order on October 17, 2022, at 7:32pm at the Stockbridge Township Hall. Members present at the Stockbridge Township Regular Board Meeting; Supervisor CG Lantis, Clerk Becky Muraf, Treasurer James Wireman, Trustee Ed Wetherell Trustee Terry Sommer Member absent from meeting: None.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Schools Superintendent Discusses Disciplinary Incident

During his report to the Chelsea School District Board of Education at its meeting on Nov. 7, Superintendent Mike Kapolka addressed a disciplinary incident that occurred last week. A memo was emailed to parents about a Chelsea High School (CHS) student who made threatening comments while off campus about another...
CHELSEA, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

US-127 in Jackson to close Saturday and Sunday

US-127 at M-50/West Ave in Jackson will close Saturday morning, Nov. 12, at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. for construction. MDOT officials urge travelers to avoid the area of I-94 from Airport Road to Elm Ave as traffic backups are expected. Previous: ABBOTT & FILLMORE AGENCY—FULL...
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A year in, LCC satisfied with keeping building doors locked

Put this down as more fallout from COVID: Lansing Community College is about to mark the first anniversary of locking up much of its main campus. In a move that is uncommon though not unheard on college campuses, next Tuesday will mark a year since LCC began keeping some buildings locked on the downtown campus with access available only through the college’s ID card, called a Star Card.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Laingsburg business owners giving away 100 turkeys

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The owners of Laingsburg’s Local Roots Cannabis will be giving away 100 turkeys. Their first Mom and Pop Turkey Drop will take place at their store located at 120 West Grand River, Downtown Laingsburg. “We decided to call this, the Mom and Pop Turkey Drop,...
LAINGSBURG, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

3 incumbents voted out of school board seats in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - With Tuesday’s election in the books, school boards across Jackson County are ready to welcome new members. Across the county, three incumbents seeking reelection in contested races were voted out of their seats on Nov. 8. They are Columbia School District trustee Garrick Zuver, Hanover-Horton School District trustee Diane Anderson and Michigan Center Public Schools trustee Travis Barnett.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

House lost to fire in Henrietta Township

MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
MUNITH, MI

