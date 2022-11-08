Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University
Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball players post big numbers in debuts for new schools
In his first game at Arizona State, Frankie Collins scored more points than he ever did in his lone season at Michigan. The sophomore point guard led all scorers with 21 points in a 62-59 win over visiting Tarleton State on Monday, the first day of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
MLive.com
Michigan kicker commit Adam Samaha of Huron to play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl
ANN ARBOR – Although Adam Samaha’s high school football career came to a close last month, the standout kicker will play one final game at the prep level in front of a nationwide audience. The Ann Arbor Huron kicker and Michigan commit was named to the 2022 U.S....
‘Hail to the Victims:’ Attorney Claims Michigan Player Was First To Swing Helmet, Throw Punch In Tunnel Fight With MSU
An attorney retained by one of the eight Michigan State football players suspended following the tunnel fight after the MSU at Michigan game on Oct. 29 alleges U-M incited the incident with physical violence. David D. Diamond, a Los Angeles-based criminal-defense attorney and MSU alumnus, made those claims Tuesday in...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan State Attorney Statement
David Diamond, an attorney representing one of the Michigan State players involved in the tunnel altercation at Michigan, released an interesting statement this Tuesday. Diamond alleges a Michigan player engaged with Michigan State athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch. "We have learned that the U-M player started the...
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP MEETING MINUTES October 17, 2022
Stockbridge Township Supervisor CG Lantis called the Regular Stockbridge Township Board Meeting to order on October 17, 2022, at 7:32pm at the Stockbridge Township Hall. Members present at the Stockbridge Township Regular Board Meeting; Supervisor CG Lantis, Clerk Becky Muraf, Treasurer James Wireman, Trustee Ed Wetherell Trustee Terry Sommer Member absent from meeting: None.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
chelseaupdate.com
Schools Superintendent Discusses Disciplinary Incident
During his report to the Chelsea School District Board of Education at its meeting on Nov. 7, Superintendent Mike Kapolka addressed a disciplinary incident that occurred last week. A memo was emailed to parents about a Chelsea High School (CHS) student who made threatening comments while off campus about another...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
US-127 in Jackson to close Saturday and Sunday
US-127 at M-50/West Ave in Jackson will close Saturday morning, Nov. 12, at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. for construction. MDOT officials urge travelers to avoid the area of I-94 from Airport Road to Elm Ave as traffic backups are expected. Previous: ABBOTT & FILLMORE AGENCY—FULL...
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
Michigan man paralyzed in tree stand fall urges hunters to take precautions
There is gratitude, but sadness too. He is glad to have the time with his wife, his son and daughter, his grandchildren, but he misses driving, hunting and “anything physical.”. He worries about being a burden. “Worst of it is putting the whole family through it,” said Dave Gier,...
One dead in semi vs pedestrian crash near Leslie
A crash on southbound US-127 near Leslie has halted traffic.
lansingcitypulse.com
A year in, LCC satisfied with keeping building doors locked
Put this down as more fallout from COVID: Lansing Community College is about to mark the first anniversary of locking up much of its main campus. In a move that is uncommon though not unheard on college campuses, next Tuesday will mark a year since LCC began keeping some buildings locked on the downtown campus with access available only through the college’s ID card, called a Star Card.
WILX-TV
Laingsburg business owners giving away 100 turkeys
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The owners of Laingsburg’s Local Roots Cannabis will be giving away 100 turkeys. Their first Mom and Pop Turkey Drop will take place at their store located at 120 West Grand River, Downtown Laingsburg. “We decided to call this, the Mom and Pop Turkey Drop,...
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
3 incumbents voted out of school board seats in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - With Tuesday’s election in the books, school boards across Jackson County are ready to welcome new members. Across the county, three incumbents seeking reelection in contested races were voted out of their seats on Nov. 8. They are Columbia School District trustee Garrick Zuver, Hanover-Horton School District trustee Diane Anderson and Michigan Center Public Schools trustee Travis Barnett.
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
WILX-TV
House lost to fire in Henrietta Township
MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
Body found by dumpster in Lansing Township was dragged out of truck
Police are searching for two people in a pickup truck who allegedly abandoned a dead person next to a dumpster.
