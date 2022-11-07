Joel Embiid to return for Sixers vs. Suns after missing 3 games with flu

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers know they will be down one of their stars on Monday when they take on the Phoenix Suns with James Harden sidelined, but the good news is, their superstar big man will return after missing three games.

Joel Embiid, who has been out with the flu, will make his return against the Suns and will be looking to give the team a big boost out on the floor. The Sixers are now 2-2 without the big fella and have lost two in a row without him after winning the first two of such games.

Embiid is averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in six games to begin the season while shooting 53.2% from the floor. They will certainly need him against the Suns and their active big man, DeAndre Ayton in this matchup.

The Sixers will look to get back on track in this matchup and having Embiid back in the lineup certainly helps. Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.