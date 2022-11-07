Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to return to the Shoe to face the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. “It’s probably surprising to everybody else, but I run a lot at practice. It’s one of those situations where I get so used to keeping my eyes down the field, so the weather situation this past week forced me to make my reads a little quicker and then just get going which was helpful.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO