Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to NCAA Great Lakes Regional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Friday, the Ohio State men’s and No. 25-ranked women’s cross country teams will compete in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. The women will run a 6K, starting at 10 a.m., followed by...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Welcome Denison to McCorkle Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams host the Denison Big Red on Friday, Nov. 11 for a dual meet starting at 5:00 p.m. Fans can find paid parking in either the Tuttle Garage or the Neil Ave Garage. Parking in the Neil Garage opens after 4:00 p.m. on weekdays.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Earns Seventh Ranked Win of the Season at No. 15 Purdue
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-5, 14-1 B1G) beat No. 15 Purdue (18-7, 9-6 B1G) in four sets (25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13) on the road on Thursday in front of a sold-out crowd in the teams’ lone meeting of the season. Ohio State used...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Set for NCAA Tournament Opener vs. Bucknell Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament and is set to host Bucknell in the opening round on Friday evening at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The match will kick at 6 p.m. and it will be streamed live on ESPN+. Tickets are $10...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST INDIANA
Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to return to the Shoe to face the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. “It’s probably surprising to everybody else, but I run a lot at practice. It’s one of those situations where I get so used to keeping my eyes down the field, so the weather situation this past week forced me to make my reads a little quicker and then just get going which was helpful.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Power Past Charleston Southern 82-56
The Scarlet and Gray saw four reach double figures, led by junior Zed Key’s double-double effort. The Buccaneers scored the first bucket of the game prior to Ohio State rattling off a 23-4 run that spanned nearly eight minutes of game action. The Buckeye big man was indeed the Key in the opening stage as the center posted 13 points and six rebounds before taking a well-deserved break with the hosts up 23-6.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall 2-1 to Rutgers in Big Ten Semifinals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (10-3-5) fell 2-1 to Rutgers (9-4-6) Wednesday in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament Semifinals in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Scarlet Knights advance to play in the championship game Sunday. Ohio State now waits for the NCAA Tournament selection show Nov. 14. How it Happened.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Ohio State Faces No. 14 Hokies Friday at Covelli
Venues: Covelli Center, Columbus Ohio (4,177) Ohio State opens the 2022-23 season having wrestlers ranked among the Top 25 in 10-of-10 weight classes. Sammy Sasso enters as the No. 2 at 149 with Kaleb Romero at No. 4 at 184. Dylan D’Emilio (No. 7/141), Carson Kharchla (No. 6/165), Ethan Smith (No. 6/174) and Tate Orndorff (No. 7/HWT) also are in the Top 10 in their respective weight classes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Travels to No. 15 Purdue on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (17-5, 13-1 B1G) travels to No. 15 Purdue (18-6, 9-5 B1G) on Thursday evening for the teams’ lone meeting this season. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. in a match broadcast on B1G+. Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Volleyball Adds Four on National Signing Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball program added four to its ranks on national signing day on Wednesday. Eloise Brandewie | 6-3 | Middle Blocker | Columbus, Ohio. Middle blocker Eloise Brandewie joins the Buckeyes after earning four volleyball letters at Bishop Hartley. The four-time all-league...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Emeka Egbuka a Paul Hornung Award Finalist
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Emeka Eguka has been named a finalist for the Paul Hornung award, which is awarded annually to the most versatile player by the Louisville Sports Commission. The other finalists are Jack Colletto, Oregon State; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama; and Will Shipley, Clemson.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Season With Top-Five Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The No. 15/14 Ohio State Buckeyes opened the season with an 87-75 win against No. 5/4 Tennessee in front of more than 6,400 fans inside Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center on Tuesday night. Tennessee controlled the game to start, leading by as many as...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s Gymnastics Adds Three on National Signing Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s gymnastics program added three to its ranks on Wednesday as part of national signing day. “We are really excited for our 2023 recruiting class,” Head Coach Rustam Sharipov said. “Each of these young men will bring a strong academic and athletic background to our Buckeye family. We are expecting them to make an immediate impact with our program both academically and athletically.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Lohrei and Thiesing Preview Series at Michigan State
This week, the No. 10/11-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team heads to East Lansing, Mich., for a Big Ten series. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the games on Big Ten Plus and Ohio State Radio.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s Lacrosse Signs Thirteen to National Letters of Intent
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s lacrosse head coach Nick Myers announced the signing of 13 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. The newest members of the Buckeye lacrosse family will join the roster for the 2024 season. “Our team is excited to officially welcome these...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2022-23 Lineup Previews Season (Video)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022-23 Ohio State Wrestling season is underway with one open event in the books and the dual season set to start Friday against Virginia Tech (7 p.m./B1G+) at the Covelli Center. Hear from J Jaggers, Ohio State associate head coach, along with the projected starting...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Up Next: No. 2 Ohio State Hosts IU for Military Appreciation Day
Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium for the penultimate game of this Ohio Stadium 100 anniversary season with a 12 noon game against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game will be Ohio State’s annual Military Appreciation Game. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The Fan. Broadcast Information. Ohio State is on...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Golf Inks Ajjarapu To NLI
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s golf head coach Lisa Strom has announced the signing of Kavya Ajjarapu to the Buckeyes’ squad. “We are excited to welcome Kavya to the Buckeye family,” said Strom. “She is an incredible young woman who brings a great amount of competitive golf experience to our team. Kavya will also be an outstanding addition to our team in terms of culture; her energy and enthusiasm are contagious.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Abeln Wins Two Gold Medals at the Shooting Championship of the Americas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Shooting Championship of the America’s got a flavor of scarlet and gray on Thursday, as two Buckeyes – Katelyn Abeln and Henry Leverett – earned gold medals. Abeln won gold in 25m. pistol and she teamed up with Leverett to earn gold...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
A Closer Look: Ohio State vs. Indiana
Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium for the penultimate game of this Ohio Stadium 100 anniversary season with a 12 noon game against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game will be Ohio State’s annual Military Appreciation Game. Ohio State is on a 10-game winning streak dating to the 2022 Rose...
