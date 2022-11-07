ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston.

Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from deep.

Boston finished 51-31 overall a season ago while going 23-18 on the road. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.6% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Luke Kornet: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

