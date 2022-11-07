ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Trolleluffigus
2d ago

These BLUE voters deserve all the inflation that they get. So long to your 401K and pension plans. Watch your home values sink. Enjoy everything that you get from the Blue Green Policies. Keep voting Blue, obviously you haven't had enough of your wealth getting crushed.

John Michaels
2d ago

Many Tudor signs in our county. Biden Inflation, Whitmer lockdowns, test scores, parental rights and security how can we forget. Vote Tudor Dixon,

Ken Little
2d ago

hope Michigan voters remember her dictator style during the pandemic. remember her family was allowed to break pandemic rules while the common people were forced to obey.

