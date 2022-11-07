Read full article on original website
Trolleluffigus
2d ago
These BLUE voters deserve all the inflation that they get. So long to your 401K and pension plans. Watch your home values sink. Enjoy everything that you get from the Blue Green Policies. Keep voting Blue, obviously you haven't had enough of your wealth getting crushed.
Reply(7)
56
John Michaels
2d ago
Many Tudor signs in our county. Biden Inflation, Whitmer lockdowns, test scores, parental rights and security how can we forget. Vote Tudor Dixon,
Reply(4)
49
Ken Little
2d ago
hope Michigan voters remember her dictator style during the pandemic. remember her family was allowed to break pandemic rules while the common people were forced to obey.
Reply
17
Related
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Magic Johnson Reveals His Endorsement For Governor
Legendary NBA star and Michigan native Magic Johnson has revealed his endorsement for the governor race in his home state. Johnson took to social media on Monday to voice his support for one candidate ahead of the election on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Lakers legend and former Michigan State star...
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Washington Examiner
Michigan's top election official scores Supreme Court victory in time for Election Day
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled 5-2 to allow local election clerks to continue using a poll challenger guidance manual during next week's election in a legal victory for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. A pair of legislative candidates and national Republican parties challenged the state's election rules that were...
As a Black American, I believe that we Blacks need to flood voting polls like never before | Opinion
The midterm election day is just days away. And I am concerned about the turnout and about those who are already saying that if they lose the election, it will be because of fraud. It’s like a scene from the presidential election of 2020. Long before election time, Trump was...
Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins
Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election. But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit...
Michigan Democrat Says Election Threat Might Make State Unsafe for Her If She Loses
In the wake of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Democratic politicians across the country have spoken out about the increased threats of violence they’ve faced in the lead-up to the midterm elections. But according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, death threats and intimidation aren’t...
Democratic early voting trounces GOP in three states — analysts see something "different"
It's unclear whether the "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain: Something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats. MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get...
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?
Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
thecentersquare.com
Poll shows Budd with substantial lead over Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
(The Center Square) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd continues to hold a significant lead over Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, according to the latest poll. The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,098 likely general election voters Nov. 4-6, and 51.2% said they would vote for...
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
Michigan says it is prepared for disruptions after Trump calls for protests in Detroit
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon called for protests in Detroit after what Detroit called a “harmless data error.”. Officials expected there may be attempts to disrupt the election process and are prepared, Jake Rollow, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State told reporters during a 5 p.m. Tuesday call.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Tropical Storm Nicole Hits Florida; Trump Remains At Mar-A-Lago Despite Evacuation Order
The storm made landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday.
Kildee pulls ahead of Junge in congressional race with 55% of vote counted
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee has pulled ahead of Republican challenger Paul Junge in the hotly contested race to represent the new 8th congressional district that includes Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland. With 55 percent of the vote counted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Kildee had collected...
Comments / 61