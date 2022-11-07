ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Travel Maven

This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
medinacountylife.com

Time to Play for Brunswick Inclusive Playground’s Leann Alferio

Being a special education teacher can be a difficult job. And, being a mother of quintuplets (yep that is five children all the same age) sounds like it may have its challenges, too. But, Leann Alferio is both of these AND the fundraiser of an amazing all-inclusive playground in Brunswick, which held its ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Saturday, November 5th.
BRUNSWICK, OH
cleveland19.com

Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Lights aglow for Medina’s Candlelight Walk: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tomorrow, we wish all veterans a happy Veterans Day and commend their service to our country. We are thankful for their sacrifices!. Speaking of thankful, a prelude to Thanksgiving begins in Medina with the city’s annual Candlelight Walk, Nov. 18-20 this year. Shopping in historic style begins on Friday the 18th, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The luminaria will start to be lit around 3:30 p.m., with the town glowing by sunset.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023

MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Residents escape from Painesville house fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Fire Department said residents escaped a house fire Tuesday night on North St. Clair Street. Firefighters arrived to the scene around 10:10 p.m. to find smoke filling the home. According to the fire department, crews located the fire in the basement of the house.
PAINESVILLE, OH

