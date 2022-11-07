Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club breaks ground on park in Imagination District
MANSFIELD -- Thursday was an historic day for the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club. Ground was broken for the Optimist Club Park, which will be located on property owned by Buckeye Imagination Museum.
ashlandsource.com
November ushers in Christmas craft show season in Ashland County
ASHLAND — It’s November, and that means people are getting into the holiday spirit. Before you deck the halls, make sure to visit one or all of the several craft shows happening around the county this month. The shows start this weekend.
Wild turkeys are making themselves at home in Northeast Ohio’s suburbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Humans aren’t the only creatures that feel at home living in suburbia. Wild turkeys – like whitetail deer before them - are finding life can be cozy in the land of bird feeders and backyard gardens. Completely driven from Ohio more than a century...
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
medinacountylife.com
Time to Play for Brunswick Inclusive Playground’s Leann Alferio
Being a special education teacher can be a difficult job. And, being a mother of quintuplets (yep that is five children all the same age) sounds like it may have its challenges, too. But, Leann Alferio is both of these AND the fundraiser of an amazing all-inclusive playground in Brunswick, which held its ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Saturday, November 5th.
cleveland19.com
Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County
HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
VIDEO: Canton City Fire Department fights large brush fire at Spring Valley Golf Course
CANTON, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio fire departments responded to a large brush fire at Spring Valley Golf Course in East Sparta on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to a Facebook post...
Lights aglow for Medina’s Candlelight Walk: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tomorrow, we wish all veterans a happy Veterans Day and commend their service to our country. We are thankful for their sacrifices!. Speaking of thankful, a prelude to Thanksgiving begins in Medina with the city’s annual Candlelight Walk, Nov. 18-20 this year. Shopping in historic style begins on Friday the 18th, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The luminaria will start to be lit around 3:30 p.m., with the town glowing by sunset.
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
cleveland19.com
Residents escape from Painesville house fire
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Fire Department said residents escaped a house fire Tuesday night on North St. Clair Street. Firefighters arrived to the scene around 10:10 p.m. to find smoke filling the home. According to the fire department, crews located the fire in the basement of the house.
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Local sisters dealing with hidden mattress danger; others in U.S. warning too
Mattresses that come in a box have been quite popular in the past few years, offering affordable options for your bedroom. However, some have a potential hidden danger inside.
ideastream.org
Voters quash Parma, Nordonia school levies, approve those in North Olmsted, Rocky River
As voter concerns about inflation continue to grow, several attempts to get new funding for school districts in Northeast Ohio fell flat, including in Parma and Nordonia Hills City School District. However, elsewhere, voters were more charitable, with plenty of school levy renewals passing and some other new-dollar requests getting approved.
Lane reopened on SR 8 in Summit County
A crash on State Route 8 in Summit County is causing a traffic back up early Friday morning.
Avon’s Main Event entertainment center adds new Family Kitchen restaurant
AVON, Ohio -- The Main Event entertainment center in Avon has added a new 5,000-square-foot Family Kitchen restaurant. The restaurant is a completely new in-center dining experience and is near the entrance to the establishment. “Family Kitchen was designed to bring families together,” says Chef Wiley Bates III, Director of...
Elyria home ‘uninhabitable’ after Thursday fire
An Elyria home is left with severe smoke and heat damage after a fire early Thursday morning.
Lanes reopen on turnpike near Elyria after crash
All the eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike are closed after a fiery crash on Friday morning.
Man shot in Giant Eagle parking lot: Cleveland police
Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Giant Eagle parking lot in Cleveland Thursday evening.
spectrumnews1.com
Meteorologist turned nightclub owner finds new purpose in life after husband passes
CLEVELAND — An Emmy award-winning meteorologist from northeast Ohio is taking a new look at life. Beth McLeod was a TV meteorologist until she changed careers to become a nightclub owner. Her husband, Cavaliers broadcaster Fred McLeod, and her mother both died within a short window. Beth said finding...
Comments / 0