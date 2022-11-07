Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Nicole is an unusual storm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane season is not over yet... We’re tracking Nicole for an east coast landfall down in South Florida late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This storm is unusual in a couple of ways. First, we anticipate that it will be strengthening as it comes...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge hosts large networking event at Flight Works
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson State and Alabama A&M alums got together at Flight Works to socialize and talk business, ahead of the big game Saturday. “This is an event that shows the Gulf Coast challenge is more than just a football game,” said Nikki Porter, a small business owner and on staff with the GCC.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hurricane Nicole heads for east coast of Florida
(WALA) - We will have pleasant conditions this evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping off into the 60s. Thursday morning begins cool and crisp with lows in the 50s. As Hurricane Nicole is working it’s way through the Florida peninsula, it will send some clouds our way, but the rainfall should be well east of our area. We will be a bit breezy at times in the afternoon, but otherwise no impacts for us. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Low 80s today, middle 60s on Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Now that Nicole is gone, our sky will be much sunnier today and that will mean warmer temps on the Gulf Coast. We’ll top out well above average with a high in the low 80s for this afternoon, but no rain will impact any of your Veterans Day plans.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama suffering from worst flu season since 2009, health officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During COVID-19, the flu took a break. Now, it’s back with a vengeance and hitting with a ferocity not seen since 2009. “It’s the highest numbers we’ve seen since the H1N1 pandemic, which also had a very early peak,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Those numbers have increased week over week since we started tracking about three to four weeks ago.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Tracking Nicole
(WALA) - We saw record highs again Tuesday! We unofficially hit a record high of 87 degrees in Mobile, breaking the old record of 83 set in 2005. Pensacola also set a new record at 87 degrees. Temperatures will be closer to normal on Wednesday. We will still see warmer-than-average...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Robber forces store clerk and customer into cooler, fires gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after a gunman robbed a store and fired a shot inside the business, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said an armed man with a gun entered Fulton Grocery at 1288 Dauphin Island Parkway around 1:34 a.m. Thursday and demanded cash from the register and the cashier’s cell phone. The suspect also ordered the cashier and a customer in the store to get inside the store’s cooler and fired a shot before fleeing, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bayou La Batre Police Department investigating Wednesday morning hit-and-run
Bayou La Batre, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Bayou La Batre are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries. Police tell FOX10 she was hit while walking to work at around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Padgett Switch Road near Mosteller Medical. Ran Beng says...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Pass Road in 2020. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 24-year-old Aundra Cain of Gulfport was sentenced to twenty years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered that Cain’s twenty year sentence run consecutive to a fifteen year sentence Cain was already serving.
WALA-TV FOX10
New technology can help doctors diagnosis lung cancer earlier
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths nationally and in Mobile and Baldwin counties, as well. When diagnosed at the earliest stage, the average five-year survival rate is 92%. The Ion endoluminal system allows physicians to obtain tissue samples from deep within the lung...
WALA-TV FOX10
TSA finds gun hidden inside raw chicken
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – A gun was found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint in Florida. “We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” Transportation Security Administration officials said in a post on Instagram.
WALA-TV FOX10
How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Making history, Britt declares herself ‘mama on a mission’ as she cruises to Senate victory
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Cruising to an expectedly comfortable victory on Tuesday, Republican Katie Britt pledged to be a “mama on mission” for Alabama families. Fox News and the Associated Press called the race immediately after the polls closed. With the win, Britt will become the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama. But it is “Alabama First” that she is more focused on, she told an enthusiastic crowd gathered at the Alley Station Warehouse in Montgomery.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope High School holds special tribute for veterans
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Veterans Day is tomorrow, but students at Fairhope High School held a special tribute for the men and women who served our country, Thursday morning. The tribute started with the girls’ ensemble singing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”. There were many special moments throughout...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Accused laundry pod thief surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve all heard our mom say, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness!” Well, after robbing a store of several containers of detergent pods, Mobile police are wondering if the guy they’re looking for just wanted to get a jump on a lot of laundry.
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida GOP gains four State Senate seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Republicans gained four seats in the state Senate on Tuesday, ousting two incumbents as Democrats were eclipsed in the midterm elections up and down the ballot. The general election marked Florida voters’ first opportunity to cast ballots in newly drawn state House and Senate seats,...
Comments / 0