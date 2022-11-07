(WALA) - We will have pleasant conditions this evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping off into the 60s. Thursday morning begins cool and crisp with lows in the 50s. As Hurricane Nicole is working it’s way through the Florida peninsula, it will send some clouds our way, but the rainfall should be well east of our area. We will be a bit breezy at times in the afternoon, but otherwise no impacts for us. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO