PRESCOTT – Thursday’s Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce community coffee was hosted by the Prescott Police Department. There was plenty for everyone to enjoy snacking on, and, according to Prescott Police Chief Ann Jordan, the reason for the coffee was to bring out the department so the community could get to know the officers and fellowship together. Jordan thanked those who showed for being there for the officers and department. She also introduced the new administrative assistant, Alicia Page, who will be replacing Tammie Rose. Rose was elected Nevada County Clerk in Tuesday’s General Election and will assume those duties on Jan. 1.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO