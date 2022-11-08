Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Christmas Around the World theme of Open House
HOPE – Christmas Around the World is the theme for this year’s Christmas Open House presented by the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce. The Open House will be Thursday, November 17th, from 5:00 pm-7:30 pm. Downtown Hope visitors will see the multiple trees of Be the Light, sponsored...
hopeprescott.com
PPD hosts coffee
PRESCOTT – Thursday’s Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce community coffee was hosted by the Prescott Police Department. There was plenty for everyone to enjoy snacking on, and, according to Prescott Police Chief Ann Jordan, the reason for the coffee was to bring out the department so the community could get to know the officers and fellowship together. Jordan thanked those who showed for being there for the officers and department. She also introduced the new administrative assistant, Alicia Page, who will be replacing Tammie Rose. Rose was elected Nevada County Clerk in Tuesday’s General Election and will assume those duties on Jan. 1.
hopeprescott.com
United Way gala a success
HOPE – The United Way of Hempstead County held its 1st annual fundraising gala on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Hope Country Club. “We really wanted to bring awareness to more local residents regarding United Way and the work we do in our area,” said Gina Perkins, United Way of Hempstead County Executive Director.
hopeprescott.com
Upcoming Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Concert Presents an Opportunity to Give Back
Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Hope, Arkansas, Klipsch Heritage Museum Association (KHMA), along with concert sponsor, South Arkansas Recycling, will offer an opportunity to give back to another nonprofit organization during the November 19th event at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. The KHMA Songwriters Showcase will be one, exciting evening of music! Artists Dave Almond, Jason Helms, and Trey Johnson will, no doubt, bring the house down as they take the auditorium stage!
hopeprescott.com
PPD hosting Blue Santa program
PRESCOTT – This year, the Prescott Police Department is hosting a Blue Santa program. This program will allow the PPD to provide a Christmas gift for children under 18 in Prescott households . Those interested in participating need to complete a form, available at the PPD, for each child. The forms must be turned in to the PPD no later than Nov. 18.
hopeprescott.com
Cindy Ford Wins Civitan Raffle
Local realtor Cindy Ford is the lucky winner of a set of Klipsch T5 wireless earbuds raffled by the Hope Civitan Club. Civitan Jerry Pruden, who sold Cindy the winning ticket, presented her with the earbuds after the drawing was held at the club’s October 25 meeting. Funds from the raffle will be used by the Civitan Club for local projects such as participation in the yearly salute to Veterans and in providing Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children. The Hope Civitan Club is grateful to Klipsch for the donation of the earbuds.
ktoy1047.com
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.
Check Out The Free Zumba Class Saturday In Texarkana
The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will have a free Zumba class on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The "Zoomba In The Park" will be on Saturday from noon until 1 pm at Spring Lake Park 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana Texas. What exactly is Zoomba? This...
hopeprescott.com
Rotary bake sale Nov. 18
PRESCOTT – Anyone interested in a million dollar pound cake?. If so, get ready. The Prescott Rotary Club is holding a bake sale on Nov. 18 and taking bids on two million dollar pound cakes, which will go to the highest bidder. Hopes are to raise $1,000 for the club with these cakes. The sale itself will be from 10a.m. until 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. People can come by and purchase cakes, pies and cookies, along with stopping to have lunch as the club members will have three kinds of soup, with cornbread available.
hopeprescott.com
Little done at QC meeting
PRESCOTT – November’s meeting of the Nevada County Quorum Court got off to a flying stop. The meeting had been moved from Monday, after first being moved from the second Tuesday when it’s regularly held because of the election, to Wednesday. The move was also because of election preparations. However, not everyone was notified of the change.
hopeprescott.com
Hope native re-elected Texarkana, AR Mayor
TEXARKANA – Hope native Allen Brown was re-elected mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas Tuesday in the General Election. Brown garnered 5,064 votes to challenger Tederal Jackson’s 1,501. Results are complete, but unofficial. Brown will serve a four year term. After the results came in, Brown had this to say,...
hopeprescott.com
Sherman Celebrates Five Years with Peoples Bank
MAGNOLIA, AR – November 4, 2022 – Haley Sherman, Customer Service Specialist, is celebrating five years with Peoples Bank. Sherman is located at the Main bank where she works as a teller and opens new accounts. She also has experience in the bank’s call center. “Haley excels in communicating with customers and is diligent in helping them find just the right products for their unique needs. Her experience and her knowledge of our services make her a great resource for customers and her co-workers. We look forward to seeing Haley continue to grow and build her career at Peoples Bank. Congratulations, Haley, on your five-year anniversary!” stated Mary Fowler CEO.
hopeprescott.com
Free turkeys Nov. 20
PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Four Texas High Student Athletes Signed on Fall Signing day today
Texarkana, TX –Four Texas High Tiger student athletes signed today on fall signing day at Texas High in Texarkana. The Texas High School Athletic Department hosted the Fall Signing Day event for four student-athletes. Letters of Intent were signed during ceremonies at the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility. Marlee...
hopeprescott.com
Lieutenant Colonel Anderson Neal, Jr. (ret.) to Speak At Hempstead Hall Veterans Day Service
Lieutenant Colonel Anderson Neal, Jr. (ret.) will be the special guest speaker for the Veterans Day program at Hempstead Hall Friday. Lt. Col. Neal currently serves as State Diversity Officer for the Arkansas National Guar, Joint Force Headquarters, Camp J.T. Robinson, North Little Rock. Lt. Col. Neal has over 29 years of service in the Arkansas Air National Guard.
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County farmer honored
MOULTRIE, GA – Three farmers from Delta region states were honored as state farmers of the year at the 2022 Sunbelt Expo held in Moultrie, Ga., in mid-October. The awards were sponsored by Swisher. One of those farmers is from Hempstead County. Chris Sweat, a fourth-generation farmer who grew...
amigos.org
Circulation Services Manager -- Texarkana Public Library -- Texarkana, TX
CONTACT: Jennifer Strayhorn, Director - jstrayhorn@txar-publib.org. Manages and oversees all Circulation services and staff. Performs a variety of major and varied tasks in circulating and processing library materials. Works in close contact with the public in providing library services. Works under the Library Director with a high degree of independent judgment and initiative within a framework of established general policies.
Who are the biggest Powerball winners near you?
One lucky winner just hit the jackpot, with the largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history, but how lucky is your town?
Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown re-elected
The numbers are in, and Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown will serve another term.
magnoliareporter.com
David Sisson wins Magnolia council race, Waldo and Emerson re-elect mayors, Emerson passes sales tax
Columbia County voters elected officials in towns and townships on Tuesday in the 2022 general election. Here are highlights in complete but unofficial returns. David Sisson beat Roderick C. Henderson for Alderman Ward 1, Position 2, 368-178. Sisson succeeds Larry Talley, who did not run for re-election. McNeil. Dana Burchfield...
Comments / 0