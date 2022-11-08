Read full article on original website
Christmas Around the World theme of Open House
HOPE – Christmas Around the World is the theme for this year’s Christmas Open House presented by the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce. The Open House will be Thursday, November 17th, from 5:00 pm-7:30 pm. Downtown Hope visitors will see the multiple trees of Be the Light, sponsored...
Upcoming Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Concert Presents an Opportunity to Give Back
Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Hope, Arkansas, Klipsch Heritage Museum Association (KHMA), along with concert sponsor, South Arkansas Recycling, will offer an opportunity to give back to another nonprofit organization during the November 19th event at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. The KHMA Songwriters Showcase will be one, exciting evening of music! Artists Dave Almond, Jason Helms, and Trey Johnson will, no doubt, bring the house down as they take the auditorium stage!
Rotary bake sale Nov. 18
PRESCOTT – Anyone interested in a million dollar pound cake?. If so, get ready. The Prescott Rotary Club is holding a bake sale on Nov. 18 and taking bids on two million dollar pound cakes, which will go to the highest bidder. Hopes are to raise $1,000 for the club with these cakes. The sale itself will be from 10a.m. until 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. People can come by and purchase cakes, pies and cookies, along with stopping to have lunch as the club members will have three kinds of soup, with cornbread available.
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights
One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
PPD hosting Blue Santa program
PRESCOTT – This year, the Prescott Police Department is hosting a Blue Santa program. This program will allow the PPD to provide a Christmas gift for children under 18 in Prescott households . Those interested in participating need to complete a form, available at the PPD, for each child. The forms must be turned in to the PPD no later than Nov. 18.
United Way gala a success
HOPE – The United Way of Hempstead County held its 1st annual fundraising gala on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Hope Country Club. “We really wanted to bring awareness to more local residents regarding United Way and the work we do in our area,” said Gina Perkins, United Way of Hempstead County Executive Director.
PPD hosting coffee
PRESCOTT – A community coffee will be held at the Prescott Police Department Thursday, Nov. 10, from 9:30-11 a.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
November dates for LoLo’s Backyard Barnyard in Waldo
WALDO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — LoLo’s Backyard Barnyard will be open for business for two days in November. The barnyard will feature a petting zoo and play place and will be open on November 12, 2022, from 10 AM to 4 PM and November 13, 2022, from 1 PM to 4 PM.
Cindy Ford Wins Civitan Raffle
Local realtor Cindy Ford is the lucky winner of a set of Klipsch T5 wireless earbuds raffled by the Hope Civitan Club. Civitan Jerry Pruden, who sold Cindy the winning ticket, presented her with the earbuds after the drawing was held at the club’s October 25 meeting. Funds from the raffle will be used by the Civitan Club for local projects such as participation in the yearly salute to Veterans and in providing Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children. The Hope Civitan Club is grateful to Klipsch for the donation of the earbuds.
Fred Astaire Dance Studios opens third location in Northwest Arkansas
Fred Astaire Dance Studios announced Tuesday it has opened its third location in Northwest Arkansas—this time in Springdale.
Free turkeys Nov. 20
PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas
Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
Little done at QC meeting
PRESCOTT – November’s meeting of the Nevada County Quorum Court got off to a flying stop. The meeting had been moved from Monday, after first being moved from the second Tuesday when it’s regularly held because of the election, to Wednesday. The move was also because of election preparations. However, not everyone was notified of the change.
Hope native re-elected Texarkana, AR Mayor
TEXARKANA – Hope native Allen Brown was re-elected mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas Tuesday in the General Election. Brown garnered 5,064 votes to challenger Tederal Jackson’s 1,501. Results are complete, but unofficial. Brown will serve a four year term. After the results came in, Brown had this to say,...
Neurologist: Taylor Parker’s brain is “broken; defense rests
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The defense has rested in the sentencing phase of the Taylor Parker capital murder trial after a morning of testimony from a neurologist who said the convicted killer’s brain is “broken.”. Parker’s defense team has spent the past week making the case...
Linda Peevy
Linda Sue Peevy, age 69 of Rosston, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday November 2, 2022 in Texarkana. Visitation will be 12:00 to 5:00pm on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Hicks Funeral Home located at 407 S Hazel St, Hope, Arkansas. Funeral services will be 2:30pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at...
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?
We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.
Hempstead County farmer honored
MOULTRIE, GA – Three farmers from Delta region states were honored as state farmers of the year at the 2022 Sunbelt Expo held in Moultrie, Ga., in mid-October. The awards were sponsored by Swisher. One of those farmers is from Hempstead County. Chris Sweat, a fourth-generation farmer who grew...
