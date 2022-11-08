Read full article on original website
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
NBA executives: Lakers are waiting to trade for a specific player
As the Los Angeles Lakers struggle with a 2-8 record and the worst offensive rating in the NBA, fans are growing more uneasy. They want a trade to happen, one way or another, to make the Lakers more competitive. But the team appears to be patient, as it likely wants...
The Chicago Bulls Have Made A Roster Move
The Chicago Bulls have assigned a player to the G League.
Lakers News: Magic Johnson Just Won Another Championship
Magic Johnson continues to win championships even if it isn't with the Lakers
NBA Star, D.C. Native Kevin Durant Wants to Buy Commanders?
If the stars align, Kevin Durant would be interested in being a part of the ownership group that buys the Washington Commanders.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Rockets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, & Storylines
The Toronto Raptors will look to rebound against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday: Here's where to watch, odds, injury reports, and storylines for the game
FOX Sports
No. 2 Gonzaga visits Michigan State after Timme's 22-point outing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga visits the Michigan State Spartans after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 104-63 win over the North Florida Ospreys. Michigan State finished 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Spartans averaged 11.3...
ESPN
No. 1 basketball recruit Juju Watkins puts game before fame
CAMPUS IS BUZZING when Alicia Komaki blows her whistle for the first time of the 2022-23 Sierra Canyon girls basketball season. It's Oct. 31, and outside the gym, students dressed in Halloween costumes accessorized with high-end sneakers and designer backpacks and tote bags wait for their parents to pick them up from the private school in Chatsworth, California. A line of luxury cars -- Range Rovers, Teslas, BMWs -- wraps around the gated parking lot as a security guard motions the traffic to stop and go. One after another, students, eyes glued to their iPhones, ride away from the school that charges more than $40,000 per year in upper-school tuition and claims students and parents with last names like Kardashian and James.
FOX Sports
Are Minnesota Vikings legitimate Super Bowl contenders?
The Minnesota Vikings have the second-best record in football. Few would say they are the second-best team. At 7-1, the Vikes have an enormous 4.5-game lead in the NFC North and a 1.5-game lead for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. But is their record misleading?. Minnesota in Week...
FOX Sports
Temple hosts No. 16 Villanova after Dunn's 29-point game
Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at Temple Owls (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats after Damian Dunn scored 29 points in Temple's 76-73 overtime loss to the Wagner Seahawks. Temple finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 17-12 overall. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game...
FOX Sports
Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Philadelphia
Atlanta Hawks (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game. The 76ers have gone 4-6 against Eastern Conference...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
FOX Sports
Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But any NFC South title aspirations might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
FOX Sports
Foul! Kings told again that refs missed late call in a loss
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings were right, again. And it didn’t matter, again. For the third time this season, the NBA has told the Kings that a critical call was blown in the final moments of what became a close loss. The latest entry on that list: that Kevin Huerter was fouled by Golden State’s Klay Thompson on a 3-point try as time was expiring in the Kings’ 116-113 loss to the Warriors on Monday night.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Does Not Mince Words In Discussing Lakers' Brutal 2-8 Start
The Lakers need to step it up soon as they are in the midst of a historically bad season
FOX Sports
How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon
As NFL Week 10 odds bear down on us, here’s the $20,000 question – or perhaps the $20 question for the throngs of recreational bettors: Will Josh Allen play this week?. On Thursday morning, it’s a pretty open-ended question. But the speculators are, well, speculating. Allen’s elbow issue is having a huge impact on odds for the Bills’ Sunday showdown on FOX against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
FOX Sports
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Deandre Yedlin?
The only player on this roster with any World Cup experience. Yedlin, 29, was a young defender on the 2014 team that went to Brazil and made it to the Round of 16. He was the second-youngest player on that roster at 20 years old then with just four USMNT caps. He came off the bench in all four matches.
