Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Borger police detail ‘altercation’ video at high school

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department posted on Facebook information about a video circulating across social media showing an “altercation” at a Borger high school on Thursday morning. Officials detailed that the minors involved have been located by Sergeant Webster while the incident is currently under investigation. Officials added that there is “no […]
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One in custody after 2 found dead in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department were investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday. Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29, dead at the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Suspect Id’ed In Kidnapping Incident

Amarillo police have identified and put in jail a man responsible for a possible kidnapping Monday morning. Police have 29-year-old Tyler Putch in custody after.they were called out to reportsof a man forcing a woman into a car at Bell Street and Gainsbourough Road. Whwn officers got ther they tried...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police I.D Two Bodies Found

Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Shots fired in parking lot of Affiliated Foods in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Affiliated Foods in Amarillo. Around 8:10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the east parking lot on South Washington Street for a reports of shots fired. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was "quickly apprehended"...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Gun violence trends in Amarillo broken into 3 types

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, gun violence can be broken down into three categories: Suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents. “We’ve transitioned our investigations to where, when a person is shot, even if they don’t die, which we call a nonfatal shooting, we are still going to investigate those as if it was a homicide,” says Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Panhandle Laundry Fire

A blaze at a downtown Amarillo building is under investigation from Wednesday night. Fire crews at the Panhandle Laundry and Dry cleaning say there was a fuel leak at the building. The two-story building, according to fire personnel when they first arrived on scene, was vacant and showing heavy smoke...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near South Washington

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8:09 a.m., Randall County Deputies were called to the East parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was...
AMARILLO, TX
KLTV

Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has ruled the deaths of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home. Around 12:18 p.m. Monday, 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead inside a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. Police...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials report ‘no active threat’ at Spring Creek School

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information about questions surrounding a threat at Spring Creek School on Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, there is not an active threat or shooter and the state is “conducting (an) audit of the school defense properties against intrusion.” For more information, […]
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
