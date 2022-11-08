Read full article on original website
kalw.org
Sights and Sounds: Dominique Mouton
“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with screenwriter Dominique Mouton. She’s the creator of an audio drama based in West Oakland called “The Lower Bottoms.”
There's A Secret Tiled Staircase In A San Francisco Garden With Breathtaking Views & It's Free
If you're looking for free things to do in San Francisco, CA where you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank, then the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps belong on your bucket list. Located in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights Neighborhood, this community art project began in the early 2000s...
kalw.org
Meet Maria Yates: Music DJ with a passion for social justice
KALW Music’s newest addition, Maria (pronounced like Mariah) Yates, joins the kaleidoscopic sounds of the weeknight lineup, contributing a musical perspective that is rooted in synth, rock, new wave, and sprinkles of funk, and world music. She also happens to be the lead teacher for the DJ broadcast program for KALW’s Uncuffed podcast out of Solano State Prison, combining her passions for music and solidarity work around issues of homelessness, harm reduction, abolition, and disability justice. We spoke to her ahead of her first show on KALW on Monday, November 7.
kalw.org
Leslie Absher writes about growing up with a CIA dad
Oakland author Leslie Absher reads from her new book, "Spy Daughter, Queer Girl." It's about what it was like to grow up with the CIA dad in a house of secrets. It came out on October 11, 2022.
Former Meta employee speaks about waking up to email about being laid off
More than 11,000 Meta employees found out through email Wednesday morning that they were laid off, a former software engineer for the company told ABC7 News. The news also comes as concern for nearby restaurant owners, already experiencing slow business as many have been working from home.
Richmond Blues Foundation to honor ‘Oh Happy Day’ Grammy winning singer
The North & Greater Richmond Blues Foundation is readying to sing to the rafters at its 2022 Richmond Music Legends Awards Gala Sat., Nov. 12 from 7-10 p.m. at the Richmond Recreation Center, 3230 Macdonald Ave. in Richmond. The gala concert is free to attend and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close
Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
oaklandside.org
This week in Oakland: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ movie premiere and Moxy Hotel theme party
Election Day is tomorrow, and it’s an important one for Oakland, where voters will be deciding on a new mayor and, depending on the district, new City Council and school board members. The Oaklandside will be publishing updates on our Election Day blog all day tomorrow and updating it throughout the night as results roll in.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year
SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
JA: Richmond woman transforms vacant lot into thriving community garden
RICHMOND - After years of living next to an abandoned city lot, a Richmond woman took matters into her own hands, and ended up creating a thriving place of community in her neighborhood. Andromeda Brooks created a happy place in Richmond where chickens, turkeys and other birds feed, and kids from the neighborhood and schools can learn about farm life. It's hard to imagine that ten years ago, no one would flock to this spot. ...
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
hoodline.com
New Black-owned coffee and wine bar debuts in Oakland
A coffee shop and wine bar that focuses on Oakland’s Black community is now open in the Uptown neighborhood. Kinfolx has moved into the space formerly held by the Teatulia Tea shop at 1951 Telegraph Avenue. It held a soft opening on November 4th and will be only open on Fridays this month as the ownership team develops the menus and irons out other final details. According to Eater, Creighton Davis, Nicole Reyes, and Akintunde Ahmaddesire created Kinfolx “to celebrate the sense of connection that Oakland’s Black families once enjoyed.”
SFist
Most SF Museums Will Be Free the First Weekend In December, Thanks to Anonymous Donors
21 museums across San Francisco will be open to the public free of charge on the weekend of December 3, thanks to some generous, anonymous patrons of the arts who are underwriting the weekend. The Chronicle reported Monday that the SF Free Museum Weekend will be divided into two days,...
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
Yahoo!
San Francisco club defends restraining measures security used on Black woman
Last week, Lauren Hopkins said she was placed in a chokehold by security at DNA Lounge in San Francisco and posted a video of the altercation on her Instagram. Now, the club has released a video of its own showing what they say led up to the encounter.
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
Tickets for Grace Cathedral’s Extravaganza of 12 Christmas Concerts Now Available
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- It’s the most wonderful time of the year as the renowned Grace Cathedral Christmas Concert Series returns like never before. Rehearsal for the beloved Christmas concert series is already well underway for the many different ensembles performing this year between December 10 and December 23. Tickets for all of the concerts are now available online. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005067/en/ A beloved San Francisco tradition for over 75 years, the Grace Cathedral Christmas Concert Series showcases a wide range of performances and repertoire, offering magnificent programming that delights audiences young and old. (Photo: Business Wire)
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
Buzzy Oakland eatery Noodle Theory to close in days. Fresh pasta restaurant to replace it.
A buzzy pasta pop-up will takes the reigns of this noodle shop next spring.
New York governor shades San Francisco about crime; Mayor Breed responds
"If you look at the data, we're probably pale in comparison to New York," Breed said.
