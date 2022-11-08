ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

kalw.org

Sights and Sounds: Dominique Mouton

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with screenwriter Dominique Mouton. She’s the creator of an audio drama based in West Oakland called “The Lower Bottoms.”
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Meet Maria Yates: Music DJ with a passion for social justice

KALW Music’s newest addition, Maria (pronounced like Mariah) Yates, joins the kaleidoscopic sounds of the weeknight lineup, contributing a musical perspective that is rooted in synth, rock, new wave, and sprinkles of funk, and world music. She also happens to be the lead teacher for the DJ broadcast program for KALW’s Uncuffed podcast out of Solano State Prison, combining her passions for music and solidarity work around issues of homelessness, harm reduction, abolition, and disability justice. We spoke to her ahead of her first show on KALW on Monday, November 7.
BERKELEY, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close

Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year

SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

JA: Richmond woman transforms vacant lot into thriving community garden

RICHMOND -  After years of living next to an abandoned city lot, a Richmond woman took matters into her own hands, and ended up creating a thriving place of community in her neighborhood. Andromeda Brooks created a happy place in Richmond where chickens, turkeys and other birds feed, and kids from the neighborhood and schools can learn about farm life. It's hard to imagine that ten years ago, no one would flock to this spot. ...
RICHMOND, CA
hoodline.com

New Black-owned coffee and wine bar debuts in Oakland

A coffee shop and wine bar that focuses on Oakland’s Black community is now open in the Uptown neighborhood. Kinfolx has moved into the space formerly held by the Teatulia Tea shop at 1951 Telegraph Avenue. It held a soft opening on November 4th and will be only open on Fridays this month as the ownership team develops the menus and irons out other final details. According to Eater, Creighton Davis, Nicole Reyes, and Akintunde Ahmaddesire created Kinfolx “to celebrate the sense of connection that Oakland’s Black families once enjoyed.”
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
OAKLAND, CA
macaronikid.com

Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village

Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Tickets for Grace Cathedral’s Extravaganza of 12 Christmas Concerts Now Available

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- It’s the most wonderful time of the year as the renowned Grace Cathedral Christmas Concert Series returns like never before. Rehearsal for the beloved Christmas concert series is already well underway for the many different ensembles performing this year between December 10 and December 23. Tickets for all of the concerts are now available online. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005067/en/ A beloved San Francisco tradition for over 75 years, the Grace Cathedral Christmas Concert Series showcases a wide range of performances and repertoire, offering magnificent programming that delights audiences young and old. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

