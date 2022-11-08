ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

Uvalde County voted in favor of Gov. Abbott on Election Day

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Republican incumbent Greg Abbott has won re-election against Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the Nov. 8 midterm election. In Uvalde County, voters also were in favor of Abbott, where, as of Tuesday evening, 22% had cast their ballot for Abbott over O'Rourke. According Austin American-Statesman and...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue

TEXAS, USA — Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple. Voters returned GOP incumbents to their jobs at the top of the ticket...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Where to watch live vote counting in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — If sitting back and waiting for the election results is too nerve-wracking, you can instead watch every vote get counted in real-time all across Central Texas!. As part of Senate Bill 1, Section 127.1232(b) states that the collection of election records "in a county with a...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Timeline: Strong cold front on the way for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — We've had quite the warm and muggy period over these past couple of days, but that is all expected to change as a strong cold front makes its way through Central Texas on Friday. Timing. As we head into Friday, especially during the late morning hours,...
TEXAS STATE

