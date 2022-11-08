ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Election Integrity in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Election day has come and gone but votes are still being counted. Throughout the past few months, we’ve seen community members express concerns about election integrity. The concerns of election integrity have been around for years. People I spoke with all say they doubt...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Local election results may not be known for some time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you’re on the edge of your seat waiting for the results of certain down-ballot races, chill out. You’re not going to get any satisfaction for several days. And even predicting which direction things may go based on what’s left to count is fraught is danger. We are a long, long […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

The Scrivner dynasty: Several family members look to cement influence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday night a political dynasty appears to have emerged in Kern County: the Scrivner family. Zack Scrivner, now serving his fourth term on the Kern County Board of Supervisors representing District 2, is only one member of the family gaining influence in the Central Valley’s political landscape. His wife, his mother, and his chief of staff all currently lead in multiple school board races held in yesterday’s election.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Will Kern County benefit if Kevin McCarthy becomes House Speaker?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, Bakersfield’s own Kevin McCarthy officially announced his bid to become the next Speaker of the House. The announcement comes after the Associated Press called the 20th Congressional District race for the incumbent, who has tallied a substantial lead over Democratic challenger Marisa Wood. Despite not seeing an immediate red wave […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Live Blog: 2022 Midterm Election updates

For more results, go to the 17 News election results page. 8:47 a.m.: Chris Burton discusses Kern’s latest school board race numbers. 8:28 a.m.: Political analyst, Cathy Abernathy, discusses the latest local and national election results. 7:51 a.m.: 17 News’ political reporter, Maddie Gannon, breaks down McCarthy’s quest to control the House and other local […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Storm wrapping up in Kern County

The storm is wrapping it up in Kern County, with just clouds lingering today under a crisp and clean day. Bakersfield picked up .39″ in the rain gauge, putting us a 0.66″ for November. Some mountain communities, such as Tehachapi, picked up 0.76″, while Lake Isabella reported 1.23″. Temperatures will remain mild and steady over the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Bakersfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Bakersfield, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bakersfield California. The city of Bakersfield, California is situated in south-central California. Founded in 1869 by Thomas Baker, this city was once known as Baker’s Field. Today, it is a thriving, diverse community with many attractions. For music lovers, a trip to Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

School snow day closures and delays for Nov. 9

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning an alert for Kern County schools was posted for snow delays for Nov. 9th's winter weather. Here are the schools with delays, or closures. This article will be updated once more updates become available. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter: Delay 2 hours. El...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Storm moving into Kern County Monday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Power outages in Kern County caused by weather: PG&E

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,931 PG&E customers without power due to weather in Kern County, according to the PG&E website. One power outage is off Highway 178 near Alfred Harrell Highway and Comanche drive, according to the PG&E website. This power outage started at 4:54 p.m. and PG&E is unsure when power will be restored.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Stormy weather continues across Kern County

We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning. So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″. In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy