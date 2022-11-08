Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Election Integrity in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Election day has come and gone but votes are still being counted. Throughout the past few months, we’ve seen community members express concerns about election integrity. The concerns of election integrity have been around for years. People I spoke with all say they doubt...
Just over 13 percent of Kern County residents voted in midterms
According to the Kern County Elections Office, ballots that were dropped off at a poll site and any mail-in ballots that arrived Monday or Tuesday have not been counted.
Local election results may not be known for some time
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you’re on the edge of your seat waiting for the results of certain down-ballot races, chill out. You’re not going to get any satisfaction for several days. And even predicting which direction things may go based on what’s left to count is fraught is danger. We are a long, long […]
Rudy Salas currently trails in hotly contested 22nd District
Republican David Valadao has an early lead against Democrat Rudy Salas in the newly redrawn Congressional District 22 with 100 percent of the precincts reporting.
Full ballot drop-off box in northwest Bakersfield causes delays for voters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Voters in northwest Bakersfield said they were having trouble casting their ballot because the drop-off box at Fire Station 67 on Brimhall Road was full. A 17 News photographer at the scene said the drop-box is full. As of 5:35 p.m., witnesses said election officials said they are on scene picking […]
KGET 17
The Scrivner dynasty: Several family members look to cement influence
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday night a political dynasty appears to have emerged in Kern County: the Scrivner family. Zack Scrivner, now serving his fourth term on the Kern County Board of Supervisors representing District 2, is only one member of the family gaining influence in the Central Valley’s political landscape. His wife, his mother, and his chief of staff all currently lead in multiple school board races held in yesterday’s election.
Will Kern County benefit if Kevin McCarthy becomes House Speaker?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, Bakersfield’s own Kevin McCarthy officially announced his bid to become the next Speaker of the House. The announcement comes after the Associated Press called the 20th Congressional District race for the incumbent, who has tallied a substantial lead over Democratic challenger Marisa Wood. Despite not seeing an immediate red wave […]
Live Blog: 2022 Midterm Election updates
For more results, go to the 17 News election results page. 8:47 a.m.: Chris Burton discusses Kern’s latest school board race numbers. 8:28 a.m.: Political analyst, Cathy Abernathy, discusses the latest local and national election results. 7:51 a.m.: 17 News’ political reporter, Maddie Gannon, breaks down McCarthy’s quest to control the House and other local […]
Measure L's fate hangs in the balance
Ballot Measure L requires candidates for police chief and fire chief to be appointed by the city manager. At this point, the “yes” votes stand at 50.03 percent, while “no” votes stand at 49.97 percent
Measure L was accidentally left out of the voter guide
Measure L would remove the requirement that the Bakersfield police and fire chiefs be chosen only from within their respective departments.
Tiney Oaks homeless shelter and navigation center coming soon to Oildale
The new project seeks to help unhoused persons who have trouble thriving in a communal shelter setting.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield City Council race: Two incumbents to return; 2 races remain undecided
After months of talk about public safety issues, homelessness and road safety — which most candidates discussed as their pressing concerns for Bakersfield leading up to Tuesday — the voters have cast their ballots. As in most races, the results for the two Bakersfield City Council seats up...
Kern County isn't as 'red' as you might think it is
Ahead of Tuesday's election, 23ABC took a look at voting trends during the last midterms. Looking back at the numbers voting and registration rates for midterm elections have fluctuated over time.
Storm wrapping up in Kern County
The storm is wrapping it up in Kern County, with just clouds lingering today under a crisp and clean day. Bakersfield picked up .39″ in the rain gauge, putting us a 0.66″ for November. Some mountain communities, such as Tehachapi, picked up 0.76″, while Lake Isabella reported 1.23″. Temperatures will remain mild and steady over the […]
nomadlawyer.org
Bakersfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Bakersfield, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bakersfield California. The city of Bakersfield, California is situated in south-central California. Founded in 1869 by Thomas Baker, this city was once known as Baker’s Field. Today, it is a thriving, diverse community with many attractions. For music lovers, a trip to Bakersfield...
Bakersfield Now
School snow day closures and delays for Nov. 9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning an alert for Kern County schools was posted for snow delays for Nov. 9th's winter weather. Here are the schools with delays, or closures. This article will be updated once more updates become available. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter: Delay 2 hours. El...
23ABC to hold annual Bakersfield Baby Shower donation event
This month, we here at 23ABC kicked off our donation drive for our annual Bakersfield Baby Shower on November 17th.
Storm moving into Kern County Monday night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
KGET 17
Power outages in Kern County caused by weather: PG&E
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,931 PG&E customers without power due to weather in Kern County, according to the PG&E website. One power outage is off Highway 178 near Alfred Harrell Highway and Comanche drive, according to the PG&E website. This power outage started at 4:54 p.m. and PG&E is unsure when power will be restored.
Stormy weather continues across Kern County
We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning. So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″. In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the […]
Comments / 0