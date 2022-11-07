Read full article on original website
Alan Andrew Forsberg, 78, Wellsville
Alan Andrew Forsberg, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after a brief illness, with loving family by his side at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. December 27, 1943, started out as a snowy, blustery day when Charlie and Helen (nee Edgcomb) Forsberg left Knoxville, PA for...
Lillian S. Brown, formerly of Belmont NY
Lillian S. Brown, 87, of Lakewood, NY, formerly of Belmont, NY, died Tuesday November 1, 2022, in UPMC Hamot. She was born November 14, 1934, in Wellsville, NY, the daughter of the late Leo Raymond Skinner and Truey Nettie Pelton Skinner. She was a night charge nurse working for Highland...
Veterans Day in Wellsville this Friday
The American Legion will lead ceremony, VFW to host drive-thru dinner. Honoring veteran’s is a core mission of the Morrison Hayes Post 702 American Legion in Wellsville NY. For many years they have provided the community a proper ceremony to mark the national holiday. This Friday November 11, in...
Brush fire at Tall Pines ATV Park today is one of several in the region
Potter County Pennsylvania fire in Bingham township. Dry conditions created a brush fire this week in Wellsville. Picture of the Tall Pines fire from a distance from Steve Kear. The last likely ‘really nice Autumn Day’ in the region certainly brought some issues for area emergency responders. On Thursday afternoon,...
Allegany County Legislature meets today, read agenda
Tax foreclosures, two PILOT programs, and a new “Office of Conflict Defender”. With local elections largely settled, except a write-in race for Town Justice in Scio, county leadership is back to business today in Belmont. County Treasurer Terri Ross will appear to notify the board that her office has...
Wildfire in Jasper NY will continue to burn overnight, readers report
Firefighters from two counties will continue efforts in Friday morning. At approximately 10:20 a.m. this morning Jasper Fire department was dispatched to a possible brush fire on Norton Hollow Road. Upon their arrival Jasper fire department found the fire spreading rapidly in the Turkey Ridge State Forest Land. Ten fire...
Holly Trail fun this Saturday and Sunday!! Don’t miss the #1 stop with Kim Herr
Little-Bitt-Me is stop #1 on the Holly Trail. This weekend you can hop in the car with a pal and wander around the Wellsville area’s hidden gems. Many local crafty and artistic ‘makers’ live in the area and open up their homes, shops, and stores to take you inside the magic.
Record-holding national AMA Motorcycle champion John Koester returns home for Sportsman of the Year honor (video)
John Koester has stood with his championship trophy in front of 10,000 fans on a Sunday and walked the streets of Hornell unnoticed on Monday. That all changed on Saturday night during the 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night as he was named Sportsperson of the Year. Koester, of Arkport, recently...
Hochul retains Governor seat; Allegany and Steuben county voters help Langworthy go to Congress
In New York, key races on Nov. 8 were for U.S. House seats from – on the grid left to right – Districts 18, 19 and 22, and the governor’s race. Respectively in the grid, those candidates are Pat Ryan and Colin Schmitt (bottom) in NY18, Josh Riley and Marc Molinaro (bottom) in NY19, Francis Conole and Brandon Williams (bottom) in NY22, and Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (bottom) for governor.
Results from the three most watched elections in Allegany County
Angelica, Alma, and Burns make clear choices for key offices. Election night in Allegany County NY has a noticable lack of local politics this year. I think our most exciting race isn’t even NY!! It is Fetterman-Oz in Pennsylvania because we just don’t have much going on locally.
NY Landquest: You must see this beautiful Rexville NY property!
A picturesque setting as you take the gated driveway off the gravel road leading to the home overlooking two spring-fed ponds that are stocked with fish. The spacious Cape Cod style home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a bonus room used as a second kitchen. The 60 x 37 pole barn located along the driveway has electricity and dirt floors providing a great space for storing equipment. A second detached garage has concrete floors and would make an excellent workshop.
Scott Cicirello wins Allegany County Sheriff election with 99% of vote, fulfills promise to his dad (video and story)
After working for years in local police departments in Allegany County, a New York State Police trooper and eventually a senior investigator with the bureau of criminal investigation (BCI), it was time for retirement for Wellsville’s Scott Cicirello. However, in 1984, he went door-to-door with his father, Jim (or...
