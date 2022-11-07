ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wellsvillesun.com

Alan Andrew Forsberg, 78, Wellsville

Alan Andrew Forsberg, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after a brief illness, with loving family by his side at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. December 27, 1943, started out as a snowy, blustery day when Charlie and Helen (nee Edgcomb) Forsberg left Knoxville, PA for...
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Lillian S. Brown, formerly of Belmont NY

Lillian S. Brown, 87, of Lakewood, NY, formerly of Belmont, NY, died Tuesday November 1, 2022, in UPMC Hamot. She was born November 14, 1934, in Wellsville, NY, the daughter of the late Leo Raymond Skinner and Truey Nettie Pelton Skinner. She was a night charge nurse working for Highland...
LAKEWOOD, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Veterans Day in Wellsville this Friday

The American Legion will lead ceremony, VFW to host drive-thru dinner. Honoring veteran’s is a core mission of the Morrison Hayes Post 702 American Legion in Wellsville NY. For many years they have provided the community a proper ceremony to mark the national holiday. This Friday November 11, in...
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Brush fire at Tall Pines ATV Park today is one of several in the region

Potter County Pennsylvania fire in Bingham township. Dry conditions created a brush fire this week in Wellsville. Picture of the Tall Pines fire from a distance from Steve Kear. The last likely ‘really nice Autumn Day’ in the region certainly brought some issues for area emergency responders. On Thursday afternoon,...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Legislature meets today, read agenda

Tax foreclosures, two PILOT programs, and a new “Office of Conflict Defender”. With local elections largely settled, except a write-in race for Town Justice in Scio, county leadership is back to business today in Belmont. County Treasurer Terri Ross will appear to notify the board that her office has...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wildfire in Jasper NY will continue to burn overnight, readers report

Firefighters from two counties will continue efforts in Friday morning. At approximately 10:20 a.m. this morning Jasper Fire department was dispatched to a possible brush fire on Norton Hollow Road. Upon their arrival Jasper fire department found the fire spreading rapidly in the Turkey Ridge State Forest Land. Ten fire...
JASPER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Hochul retains Governor seat; Allegany and Steuben county voters help Langworthy go to Congress

In New York, key races on Nov. 8 were for U.S. House seats from – on the grid left to right – Districts 18, 19 and 22, and the governor’s race. Respectively in the grid, those candidates are Pat Ryan and Colin Schmitt (bottom) in NY18, Josh Riley and Marc Molinaro (bottom) in NY19, Francis Conole and Brandon Williams (bottom) in NY22, and Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (bottom) for governor.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: You must see this beautiful Rexville NY property!

A picturesque setting as you take the gated driveway off the gravel road leading to the home overlooking two spring-fed ponds that are stocked with fish. The spacious Cape Cod style home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a bonus room used as a second kitchen. The 60 x 37 pole barn located along the driveway has electricity and dirt floors providing a great space for storing equipment. A second detached garage has concrete floors and would make an excellent workshop.
REXVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy