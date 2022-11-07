A traffic stop Tuesday evening in Ripley led to the rest of two Town of Chautauqua residents on several charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alexander Latta for failing to keep right on Burton Avenue just before 8:00 PM. Deputies say a search of the vehicle found approximately 70.91 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and $1,467 in cash. Latta and his passenger, 31-year-old Megan Hermann, were both charged with 2nd- and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Latta was also charged with resisting arrest, failure to keep right, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and unlicensed operation. He also had an arrest warrant for failure to appear.

RIPLEY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO