Traffic Stop in Ripley Leads to Drug and Weapon Charges
A traffic stop Tuesday evening in Ripley led to the rest of two Town of Chautauqua residents on several charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alexander Latta for failing to keep right on Burton Avenue just before 8:00 PM. Deputies say a search of the vehicle found approximately 70.91 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and $1,467 in cash. Latta and his passenger, 31-year-old Megan Hermann, were both charged with 2nd- and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Latta was also charged with resisting arrest, failure to keep right, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and unlicensed operation. He also had an arrest warrant for failure to appear.
Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash
A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary, weapons charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to all charges stemming from two separate crimes committed on the same day, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Jason L. Washington Jr., 20, was charged with first-degree attempted burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. […]
An investigation into a large scale fentanyl distribution ring has resulted in the arrest of a Falconer man. Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Narcotics investigators executed several search warrants last Saturday evening, including 617 East 2nd Street in Jamestown and 3342 Gerry-Levant Road in Falconer. A third search warrant was executed on a pickup truck after a traffic stop. 22-year-old Alex Johnson had been operating the vehicle earlier in the day. Subsequent to the searches, detectives located 181.2 grams of fentanyl, 5 doses of LSD, a scale and over $6,700 cash were seized.
Buffalo inmate indicted for assaulting defense attorney
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Wednesday morning for assaulting his defense attorney at Erie County Correctional Facility, the Erie County District Attorney said. It is alleged that on September 27, 38-year-old Londarr Ward assaulted his defense attorney at the facility by punching him multiple times. He was charged with assault. […]
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified
The two people that were killed Monday evening in an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-86 have been identified.
Person throws brick at Buffalo FBI office, detained
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An individual was detained on Wednesday for throwing a brick at the FBI Buffalo Field Office, according to authorities. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The individual threw the brick multiple times at the lobby window, shattering it. The person was detained by FBI security guards without further incident. Interior […]
Man Allegedly Caught Stealing A Catalytic Converter In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 43-year-old man in Cattaraugus County was allegedly caught red handed stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salamanca resident Darby Monahan on Monday after investigating a “suspicious person” call on Rock City Street in Little Valley.
Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year. Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences […]
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
18-Year-Old From Randolph Allegedly Steals Pick-Up Truck
RANDOLPH, NY – An 18-year-old from Randolph is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle late last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused Marni Jones of stealing a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck from Springville in Erie County. The young woman, deputes report, was arrested on Friday morning...
Man at Holding Center accused of throwing feces at deputy
Autry, who was being held on weapons and assault on a first responder charges
Jamestown man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop last Friday, police say. Police say they conducted the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday. There, an investigation showed that 46-year-old Michael Barringer of Jamestown was in possession of 34.4 grams of fentanyl, 24.1 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity […]
Jamestown man charged with attempted assault on police officer
A Jamestown man who had an active arrest warrant was picked up early Monday morning after he allegedly struck a police officer's face with his fist. Jamestown Police say they conducted a street check on 35-year-old Shawn Sobczak in the area of West Third and Hallock Streets shortly after 3 am when the incident occurred. After a brief struggle, officer placed Sobczak into custody. A search yielded a quantity of meth and cocaine. Sobczak is facing charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, attempted assault on a police officer in addition to his active warrant. Sobczak was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is held pending arraignment.
Jamestown Dispensary Wrong Address
And Police Chief confirm the correct addresses were 212 Fairmount Avenue and 25 north Main Street, which are home to C-H-Q Mart. We apologize for any confusion.
UB employee warned administrators in 2016 about roundabout where Stampede bus hit a pedestrian
Every day during his commute to work, Tim Tryjankowski would notice a “steady stream” of pedestrian and vehicular traffic at the roundabout in front of Greiner Hall, making some drivers “aggravated.”. “I was concerned about that because I was worried someone was going to get hurt there,”...
Nov. 7, 2022 Police Blotter
Emmett Confer, 47, Warren was charged with Harassment on Oct. 25, 2022 following an investigation by police. A 15-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Simple Assault following an investigation into an assault that occurred on Oct. 13.
Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to fraud charges
The victims lost a combined total of $41,000, the Erie County District Attorney's office said.
