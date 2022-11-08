With MLB awards season in full swing, the league on Thursday announced the recipients of the 2022 Silver Slugger awards—with more winners this year than ever before. In addition to having a designated hitter in both leagues—which the league adopted for the abridged 2020 season and made a permanent rule change this year—there is now a spot for a utility player, bringing the total number of winners to 10 in each league.

10 HOURS AGO