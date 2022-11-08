Read full article on original website
Silver Slugger Awards revealed; Mike Trout wins ninth
Mike Trout won his ninth career Louisville Silver Slugger Award on Thursday night, the most Silver Sluggers ever won by an American League outfielder. Trout surpassed Manny Ramirez, who held the previous high mark for AL outfielders with eight. Trout batted .283 and hit 40 home runs, 28 doubles and...
Silver Slugger Award Winners Include 10 First-Time Recipients
With MLB awards season in full swing, the league on Thursday announced the recipients of the 2022 Silver Slugger awards—with more winners this year than ever before. In addition to having a designated hitter in both leagues—which the league adopted for the abridged 2020 season and made a permanent rule change this year—there is now a spot for a utility player, bringing the total number of winners to 10 in each league.
Raiders’ Blake Martinez Announces Midseason Retirement Decision
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday in a decision that shocked NFL fans. “I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football!” Martinez posted on Instagram on Thursday. “I had an amazing journey with...
