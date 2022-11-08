ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
LouisvilleReport

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine Knights (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0,0-0 ACC) - Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. - Last Meeting: Louisville won 76-64 on Dec. 10, 2006 (Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.) G/F Mike James (6-5, 215, R-Fr.) F...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee

Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
960 The Ref

With Paige Bueckers in 'Coach P' role while injured, UConn must fill roster production to hit high standards

Paige Bueckers, one of college basketball's most widely recognized players, is unable to be physically on the court this season while rehabbing an ACL tear she sustained in August. But the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year will remain on the bench serving as "Coach P" for a Connecticut Huskies team working to keep injuries from ending its historic stretch of 14 consecutive Final Fours.
STORRS, CT
Clayton News Daily

Raiders’ Blake Martinez Announces Midseason Retirement Decision

View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday in a decision that shocked NFL fans. “I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football!” Martinez posted on Instagram on Thursday. “I had an amazing journey with...
NBC Sports

Former Syracuse athletic director Jake Crouthamel dies at 84

HANOVER, N.H. — Jake Crouthamel, a star halfback and two-way player at Dartmouth in the late 1950s and an accomplished football coach before finding his ultimate niche as athletic director at Syracuse University has died at 84. Crouthamel died Monday in Hanover, New Hampshire, according to Wendell F. Hartley,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Clayton News Daily

Trae Young leads high-scoring Hawks past 76ers

Trae Young scored 15 of his 26 points in the first quarter and the Atlanta Hawks came away with a 104-95 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Young made only 7 of 21 field goals and was just 2-for-8 on 3-pointers, but was perfect on 10 free-throw attempts and had seven assists.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

NC State Newsstand: Updated bowl projections

NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Friday morning newsstand...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy