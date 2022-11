There are over 5.5 million visits to Summit Metro Parks each year, and executive director Lisa King is behind many big improvements including the transformations of Liberty Park in Twinsburg and F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm in Akron. She added nature centers and accessible trails to both, and at Liberty Park, she also added an outdoor classroom and indoor exhibits designed for those with sensory impairments.

AKRON, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO